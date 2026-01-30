Gold and Silver Price Today On 30 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold and silver prices in India opened lower on January 30, 2026, amid market volatility. MCX April gold futures dropped 1.88%, while silver fell 4%. Check the latest rates for 24K, 22K, and 18K gold and 1 kg silver across major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on January 30, 2026, Wednesday.
MCX Gold Price Today
- April futures opened 1.88% lower at ₹1,80,499 per 10 grams
- Previous close: ₹1,83,962 per 10 grams
- Previous session high: ₹1,93,096 per 10 grams
MCX Silver Price Today
- April futures opened 4% lower at ₹3,83,898 per kg
- Previous close: ₹3,99,893 per kg
- Previous session high: ₹4,20,048 per kg
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)
|City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹17,673
|₹16,200
|₹13,500
|Mumbai
|₹17,062
|₹15,640
|₹12,797
|Delhi
|₹17,077
|₹15,655
|₹12,812
|Kolkata
|₹17,062
|₹15,640
|₹12,797
|Bangalore
|₹17,062
|₹15,640
|₹12,797
|Hyderabad
|₹17,673
|₹16,200
|₹13,500
|Kerala
|₹17,673
|₹16,200
|₹13,500
|Pune
|₹17,062
|₹15,640
|₹12,797
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹4,15,000
|Mumbai
|₹3,95,000
|Delhi
|₹3,95,000
|Kolkata
|₹3,95,000
|Bangalore
|₹3,95,000
|Hyderabad
|₹4,15,000
|Kerala
|₹4,15,000
|Pune
|₹3,95,000
(With Inputs From Good Returns)
