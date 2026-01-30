LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian Olympic Association President couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump Indian Olympic Association President couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump Indian Olympic Association President couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump Indian Olympic Association President couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian Olympic Association President couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump Indian Olympic Association President couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump Indian Olympic Association President couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump Indian Olympic Association President couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today On 30 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today On 30 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver prices in India opened lower on January 30, 2026. MCX April gold futures fell 1.88%, silver dropped 4%, with rates varying across major cities like Mumbai and Delhi.

Gold and Silver Price Today
Gold and Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 30, 2026 10:22:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today On 30 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India:  Gold and silver prices in India opened lower on January 30, 2026, amid market volatility. MCX April gold futures dropped 1.88%, while silver fell 4%. Check the latest rates for 24K, 22K, and 18K gold and 1 kg silver across major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

You Might Be Interested In

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on January 30, 2026, Wednesday.

MCX Gold Price Today

You Might Be Interested In
  • April futures opened 1.88% lower at ₹1,80,499 per 10 grams
  • Previous close: ₹1,83,962 per 10 grams
  • Previous session high: ₹1,93,096 per 10 grams

MCX Silver Price Today

  • April futures opened 4% lower at ₹3,83,898 per kg
  • Previous close: ₹3,99,893 per kg
  • Previous session high: ₹4,20,048 per kg

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹17,673 ₹16,200 ₹13,500
Mumbai ₹17,062 ₹15,640 ₹12,797
Delhi ₹17,077 15,655 ₹12,812
Kolkata ₹17,062 ₹15,640 ₹12,797
Bangalore ₹17,062 ₹15,640 ₹12,797
Hyderabad ₹17,673 ₹16,200 ₹13,500
Kerala ₹17,673 ₹16,200 ₹13,500
Pune ₹17,062 ₹15,640 ₹12,797

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹4,15,000
Mumbai ₹3,95,000
Delhi ₹3,95,000
Kolkata ₹3,95,000
Bangalore ₹3,95,000
Hyderabad ₹4,15,000
Kerala ₹4,15,000
Pune ₹3,95,000

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Lower, Sensex Down Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 25,300 Ahead of Union Budget 2026

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 10:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 18K gold India22K gold India24K gold IndiaApril futures goldApril futures silvergold price todayGold rates DelhiGold rates MumbaiIndian gold marketIndian silver marketmcx gold ratemcx silver rateprecious metals Indiasilver price today,Silver rates India

RELATED News

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Swiggy, ITC, Vedanta, Paytm, Colgate, Hindustan Aeronautics, Atlanta Electricals, Voltas, Syrma SGS, Usha Martin, MTAR, GE Shipping In Focus On 30 January

What’s Shaping The Stock Market Today? Global Cues, Budget 2026, And Key Levels

Economic Survey 2026: Strong Exports, FDI, and Digital Investments Keep India’s External Sector Robust Amid Global Uncertainty

From IT to Fintech, India’s Services Sector In Spotlight As It Anchors Growth Amid Global Uncertainty: Economic Survey 2026

Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Results: Higher Profit, Lower NPAs Boost Outlook; Here’s Everything Investors Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

From Alina Amir 4 Minutes 47 Second Pakistan Viral MMS Clip To Arohi Mim 3 Minute 24 Seconds Link: How To Spot AI And Deepfake Content Online

‘Ghuma Ghumake Marungi’: Rupali Ganguly’s Viral Anupamaa Dialogue Sparks Memes; Netizens Call Her ‘Sunny Deol Ultra Pro Max’ | WATCH

Gold and Silver Price Today On 30 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s Film Witnesses A Massive Drop Ahead of Mardaani 3 Release, Mints Rs 11.25 Crore

WATCH: Sanju Samson Gets Teased by Suryakumar Yadav at Thiruvananthapuram Airport—’Make Way… Don’t Disturb, Chetta’ Before IND vs NZ 5th T20I; Video Goes Viral on Social Media

Who Was V Srinivasan? Olympian PT Usha’s Husband Dies After Collapsing At Residence In Kozhikode

Mardaani 3 X Review: Is Rani Mukerji’s Cop Thriller Worth Watching? Netizens Call It Paisa Wasool Blockbuster Action

Flight From Bangladesh Lands In Pakistan’s Karachi For First Time In 14 Years, Why Was Service Suspended For So Long? Everything You Need To Know

Greater Noida Tragedy: Suspected Murder-Suicide Leaves Couple Dead, Three Children Critical After Poisoning

Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Viral Bedroom MMS: Who Was The Man In The Video Making Headlines After Her Mysterious Death? Here’s What We Know

Gold and Silver Price Today On 30 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today On 30 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today On 30 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today On 30 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today On 30 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today On 30 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS