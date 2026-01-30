Gold and Silver Price Today On 30 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold and silver prices in India opened lower on January 30, 2026, amid market volatility. MCX April gold futures dropped 1.88%, while silver fell 4%. Check the latest rates for 24K, 22K, and 18K gold and 1 kg silver across major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on January 30, 2026, Wednesday.

MCX Gold Price Today

April futures opened 1.88% lower at ₹1,80,499 per 10 grams

Previous close: ₹1,83,962 per 10 grams

Previous session high: ₹1,93,096 per 10 grams

MCX Silver Price Today

April futures opened 4% lower at ₹3,83,898 per kg

Previous close: ₹3,99,893 per kg

Previous session high: ₹4,20,048 per kg

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹17,673 ₹16,200 ₹13,500 Mumbai ₹17,062 ₹15,640 ₹12,797 Delhi ₹17,077 ₹ 15,655 ₹12,812 Kolkata ₹17,062 ₹15,640 ₹12,797 Bangalore ₹17,062 ₹15,640 ₹12,797 Hyderabad ₹17,673 ₹16,200 ₹13,500 Kerala ₹17,673 ₹16,200 ₹13,500 Pune ₹17,062 ₹15,640 ₹12,797

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹4,15,000 Mumbai ₹3,95,000 Delhi ₹3,95,000 Kolkata ₹3,95,000 Bangalore ₹3,95,000 Hyderabad ₹4,15,000 Kerala ₹4,15,000 Pune ₹3,95,000

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

