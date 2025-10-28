LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Major Shake-Up: Ratan Tata’s Close Aide Mehli Mistry Voted Out From Tata Trusts Amid Leadership Rift

Major Shake-Up: Ratan Tata’s Close Aide Mehli Mistry Voted Out From Tata Trusts Amid Leadership Rift

The Tata Trusts have dropped 65-year-old Mehli Mistry, once a close aide of Ratan Tata, from the boards of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust. The decision marks deepening divisions within the leadership over appointments and governance at the powerful philanthropic body.

Mehli Mistry (PHOTO: X)
Mehli Mistry (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: October 28, 2025 16:15:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Major Shake-Up: Ratan Tata’s Close Aide Mehli Mistry Voted Out From Tata Trusts Amid Leadership Rift

The first casualty has been scored in the Tata Trusts war, and it is none other than 65-year-old Mehli Mistry, who was once considered one of the closest confidants of Ratan Tata.

On Tuesday, October 28, most of the trustees voted to reject Mistry’s reappointment to the boards of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which collectively represent a 51 per cent stake in Tata Sons.

This is a virtual termination of Mistry in one of the most powerful philanthropic organisations in India and a manifestation of the increasing divisions among the leadership of the trusts concerning appointments and other governance issues.

This practically terminates the tenure of Mistry in one of the most powerful philanthropic organisations in India and highlights the increasing differences between the leadership of trusts in appointment and governance issues.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mehli Mistry? The Quiet Power Player Steering Tata Trusts’ Next Chapter- Here Is Everything We Know So Far

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 3:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2Mehli MistryTata Trusttrending news

RELATED News

8th Pay Commission Update: Cabinet Approves Terms of Reference

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Markets End Choppy! Sensex Slips 150 Points, Nifty Holds Below 25,950 After Volatile Trading Day

Dmodot Founder Abhishek Sharma Featured on Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Pitch to Get Rich’ — Showcasing India’s New Era of Quiet Luxury

Meta, TikTok and Snap say they oppose Australia's youth social media ban but will comply with it

Mission Kashmir Turns 25: Ultra Play OTT Celebrates a Timeless Classic

LATEST NEWS

New Shocking Details In UPSC Aspirant Murder Case: Hard Disk Recovered With Obscene Videos Of 15 Women In Delhi Flat

Can’t Afford To Travel? This AI App Will Make Your Friends Jealous With Stunning Vacation Images In Minutes

Pakistan To Send 20000 Troops To Gaza, But Is There A Shocking CIA-Mossad Link?

‘These Things Will Happen’ Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Dropped Catches Ahead Of India vs Australia T20Is

Tear of the Hymenal Tissue Is Not a Conclusive Proof Of Sexual Assault, Says Delhi High Court

OpenAI Launches Free ChatGPT Go Access in India – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Delhi Cloud Seeding Process Concludes: Rain Likely In Few Hours

Who Is Saikat Chakrabarti? Indian-Origin Politician Set To Give Big Challenge To Nancy Pelosi, Once Played A Key Role In…

Major Shake-Up: Ratan Tata’s Close Aide Mehli Mistry Voted Out From Tata Trusts Amid Leadership Rift

Assam: 15th Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam’s Cachar District

Major Shake-Up: Ratan Tata’s Close Aide Mehli Mistry Voted Out From Tata Trusts Amid Leadership Rift

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Major Shake-Up: Ratan Tata’s Close Aide Mehli Mistry Voted Out From Tata Trusts Amid Leadership Rift

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Major Shake-Up: Ratan Tata’s Close Aide Mehli Mistry Voted Out From Tata Trusts Amid Leadership Rift
Major Shake-Up: Ratan Tata’s Close Aide Mehli Mistry Voted Out From Tata Trusts Amid Leadership Rift
Major Shake-Up: Ratan Tata’s Close Aide Mehli Mistry Voted Out From Tata Trusts Amid Leadership Rift
Major Shake-Up: Ratan Tata’s Close Aide Mehli Mistry Voted Out From Tata Trusts Amid Leadership Rift

QUICK LINKS