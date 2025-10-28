Major Shake-Up: Ratan Tata’s Close Aide Mehli Mistry Voted Out From Tata Trusts Amid Leadership Rift

The first casualty has been scored in the Tata Trusts war, and it is none other than 65-year-old Mehli Mistry, who was once considered one of the closest confidants of Ratan Tata.

On Tuesday, October 28, most of the trustees voted to reject Mistry’s reappointment to the boards of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which collectively represent a 51 per cent stake in Tata Sons.

This is a virtual termination of Mistry in one of the most powerful philanthropic organisations in India and a manifestation of the increasing divisions among the leadership of the trusts concerning appointments and other governance issues.

