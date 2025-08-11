LIVE TV
Home > Business > Malabar Co-Op Tech Drives Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision With India’s First Cooperative-Led Supercapacitor Project

Malabar Co-Op Tech Drives Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision With India's First Cooperative-Led Supercapacitor Project

Malabar Co-op Tech Society and University of Calicut launched India’s first cooperative-led supercapacitor project, aiming to reduce import dependence, boost clean energy storage, create jobs, and support Atmanirbhar Bharat with indigenous manufacturing and advanced R&D.

Kerala’s Malabar Co-operative Tech Society teams up with University of Calicut to launch India’s first cooperative-led supercapacitor manufacturing project. (Photo: Special arrangement)
Kerala’s Malabar Co-operative Tech Society teams up with University of Calicut to launch India’s first cooperative-led supercapacitor manufacturing project. (Photo: Special arrangement)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 11, 2025 17:41:47 IST

In a major step towards energy independence and green technology, Malabar Co-operative Tech Society and the University of Calicut have announced India’s first-ever supercapacitor research and manufacturing program led by a cooperative. This groundbreaking initiative is a milestone, filling the age-old void between innovative research in academic institutions and mega-scale commercial energy storage solutions in India.

M.K. Jaison, head of the Malabar Science and Technology Cooperative Society project, exclusively spoke with NewsX regarding the pressing need for indigenous energy solutions. “Approximately 90% of batteries and capacitors, including lithium batteries, are being imported today from nations such as China, South Korea, and Germany. India’s assemble industry does not have genuine research and development. We rely much on imports, particularly from China, which won’t work.”

Step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat

Our objective is to adopt the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and achieve self-reliance in producing supercapacitors and batteries,” he added. Supercapacitors, which take seconds to charge unlike lithium batteries that take 2-3 hours, provide a breakthrough option for cheap, clean energy storage. Jaison detailed the inspiration for this venture: “We first began developing agricultural drone projects but discovered battery costs were too high for average consumers. This led us to think outside the box to develop inexpensive, quick-charging energy storage. By using supercapacitors, we can minimize battery reliance and lower costs.”

Malabar Co-Op Tech Drives Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision With India’s First Cooperative-Led Supercapacitor Project

India now depends significantly on imported electrode materials primarily from China presenting challenges for national security, economic development, and innovation. Malabar Co-op Tech and the University of Calicut partnership meets this by working to advance polymer–rGO composite electrodes and create a full end-to-end indigenous supercapacitor supply chain. This initiative seeks to position India as a global provider of clean energy storage solutions.

ALSO READ: India’s First 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant Commissioned: Will It Be A Game-Changer For Clean Energy?

‘Academia and cooperatives can work hand-in-hand for national development’

The study, conducted by Professor Dr Yahya Ismail of the Chemistry Department, University of Calicut, and his group, has been running for five years, crafting novel energy storage materials to address current supercapacitor limitations. Jaison informed, “We have complete support from the university’s chemistry department, and this collaboration showcases how academia and cooperatives can work hand-in-hand for national development.”

The significance of this project goes far beyond technology. It has the potential to generate high-skilled employment in Kerala’s cutting-edge materials and energy industries, establish tighter ties between academia and industry, and speed India’s clean energy transition to meet its Net Zero goals and Make in India initiative.

Malabar Science & Technology Co-operative for energy production

Malabar Science & Technology Co-operative Ltd, located in Parappangadi, Malappuram, Kerala, is trailblazing as a co-op organization directly involved in high-technology manufacturing, well away from the usual cooperative pursuits such as agriculture or banking. Their mission is straightforward: “To bridge the gap between lab research and market-ready clean energy products, supporting local industries and reducing import dependence.”

The cooperative is also in negotiations with TOB Machines, a Chinese supercapacitor machinery supplier, for setting up a pilot manufacturing facility. But Jaison pointed out the requirement of government approvals for importing such critical equipment and emphasized their requirement of ₹15 crore for scaling up the project. “We look for support from government agencies such as KIFB, CSR funding, and strategic partners to make this dream a reality,” he told to NewsX.

Going forward, the plan involves setting up pilot production, ramping up for large-scale production to address EV, renewable energy, and defense industry requirements, increasing R&D, and finally exporting state-of-the-art technology to international markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

This supercapacitor initiative led by cooperatives is more than a technological feat it is an inspiring sign of India’s capability to innovate cooperatively and autonomously, empowering people and pushing the country toward a clean energy destiny.

ALSO READ: CORE Energy Ignites Growth With Rs. 200 Crore Nuclear Power Boost

Tags: Malabar Co-op Tech SocietySupercapacitor projectUniversity of Calicut

Malabar Co-Op Tech Drives Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision With India’s First Cooperative-Led Supercapacitor Project

