MeghaShrey NGO Joins Hands with Iconic Gold Awards 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: Mumbai’s cultural calendar for 2026 gains new depth as the Iconic Gold Awards Mumbai announces a significant collaboration with MeghaShrey NGO, an organisation founded by philanthropist and social reformer Mrs. Seema Singh. Scheduled to be held in February 2026, the upcoming edition of the awards will not only celebrate excellence in entertainment but also underline the growing role of social responsibility within influential public platforms.

The partnership signals a thoughtful expansion of the awards’ vision — one that recognises the power of visibility and influence in driving meaningful change beyond the stage.

A Platform That Celebrates More Than Stardom

Over the years, the Iconic Gold Awards has carved a distinctive identity by honouring outstanding contributions across Bollywood, OTT platforms, web series, and television. Its appeal lies in its ability to stay relevant within an evolving entertainment ecosystem while maintaining credibility among artists and audiences alike.

With the inclusion of MeghaShrey NGO as a partner, the Iconic Gold Awards Mumbai strengthens its commitment to purpose-driven recognition. The collaboration reflects an understanding that modern awards platforms are no longer limited to applause and trophies; they are also vehicles for conversations that matter.

MeghaShrey NGO and the Vision Behind It

Founded by Mumbai-based philanthropist Mrs. Seema Singh, MeghaShrey NGO has emerged as a respected name in India’s social development space. With over two decades of sustained work, the organisation focuses on education, healthcare accessibility, and sustainable community development — areas that directly influence long-term societal progress.

Mrs. Singh is widely acknowledged for her leadership on initiatives such as the Cervical Free India Campaign, which has helped elevate awareness around preventive healthcare and women’s well-being. Her work has been recognised at the highest levels, including acknowledgements from Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu and former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

Despite national recognition, MeghaShrey NGO continues to operate with a grounded, impact-first approach. Its programs are known for being measurable, community-focused, and collaborative, earning the trust of corporates, institutions, and government bodies across the country.

To learn more about the organisation and its ongoing initiatives, visit:

https://www.instagram.com/meghashrey

A Collaboration Rooted in Shared Values

The association between MeghaShrey NGO and the Iconic Gold Awards Mumbai is built on a shared belief — that achievement carries responsibility. While one platform celebrates creativity and influence, the other channels action toward empowerment and dignity.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mrs. Seema Singh highlighted the importance of aligning success with social consciousness. She expressed optimism that the partnership would inspire individuals to celebrate professional milestones while remaining mindful of their role in uplifting communities.

Her message reinforces a broader narrative: when platforms with reach and credibility support credible social work, awareness transforms into participation.

Strengthening the Purpose of the Awards

Echoing similar sentiments, Iconic Gold Awards CEO Piyush Jaiswal described the collaboration as a meaningful step forward for the platform. He noted that the awards have always stood for excellence, and the association with MeghaShrey NGO allows the event to spotlight the intersection of entertainment and philanthropy.

Founded by Priya P. Jaiswal, the Iconic Gold Awards has steadily evolved into a respected institution within the entertainment industry. Its ability to bring together cinema, digital storytelling, and television under one roof has helped it remain relevant in a rapidly changing media landscape.

The 2026 edition in Mumbai is expected to host industry leaders, performers, creators, and cultural voices — with the added dimension of social advocacy woven into the evening’s narrative.

For official updates and announcements, follow:

https://www.instagram.com/iconicgoldaward

Beyond Applause: A Broader Cultural Message

As February 2026 approaches, the collaboration sets a compelling example for how entertainment-led platforms can broaden their influence. By aligning with MeghaShrey NGO, the Iconic Gold Awards Mumbai sends a clear message — that recognition is most powerful when it reflects relevance, empathy, and shared responsibility.

In a city known for shaping trends and narratives, this partnership underscores an evolving definition of success. It suggests that glamour and compassion need not exist separately, and that platforms built on influence can also become catalysts for lasting impact.

As the spotlight turns toward Mumbai in February 2026, the Iconic Gold Awards stand poised to celebrate not just excellence on screen, but purpose beyond it.