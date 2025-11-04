LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Mehli Mistry Confirms Exit From Tata Trusts, Says ‘My Commitment To Ratan Tata’s Vision…’

Mehli Mistry Confirms Exit From Tata Trusts, Says ‘My Commitment To Ratan Tata’s Vision…’

In a letter addressed to all trustees, including Chairman Noel Tata, Mistry said his decision was guided by loyalty to Ratan Tata’s vision and his belief that the Tata Trusts must remain free from controversy.

Mehli Mistry makes exit from Tata Trusts
Mehli Mistry makes exit from Tata Trusts

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 4, 2025 23:55:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mehli Mistry Confirms Exit From Tata Trusts, Says ‘My Commitment To Ratan Tata’s Vision…’

Businessman Mehli Mistry has formally ended his long association with the Tata Group, putting an end to speculation about his position as a trustee in the Tata Trusts, ANI reported citing people familiar with the matter.

In a letter addressed to all trustees, including Chairman Noel Tata, Mistry said his decision was guided by loyalty to Ratan Tata’s vision and his belief that the Tata Trusts must remain free from controversy. He warned that any internal conflict could cause lasting harm to the organisation’s image.

“Therefore, in the spirit of Mr. Ratan Tata, who always put public interest before his own, I hope that the actions of the other trustees going forward will be guided by the principles of transparency, good governance and public interest,” Mistry wrote.

He ended his note with one of Ratan Tata’s favourite sayings: “Nobody is bigger than the institution that it serves.”

Mistry’s official term as trustee ended on October 27 this year. The Board of Trustees had earlier passed a resolution in October last year to reappoint him as a lifetime trustee. However, the proposal did not move forward, as the board withheld its approval for his reappointment to the two main trusts, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

Before this decision, Mistry had also filed a caveat with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, asking that he be heard before any changes were made to the list of trustees.

Mistry’s exit marks the end of a long chapter in the Tata Trusts’ leadership circle.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mehli Mistry? The Quiet Power Player Steering Tata Trusts’ Next Chapter- Here Is Everything We Know So Far

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 11:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-6Mehli Mistryratan tataTata Trust

RELATED News

From Agartala to Global Innovation: How Tripura’s First Neurotech Startup is Bridging Brain Science with Grassroots Impact

Mr. Prakash Gaur joins aerpace as Director leading India’s next leap in connected mobility.

Gopichand Hinduja’s Real Life ‘Succession’, What Was In The 2014 Letter That Changed Everything Between The Hinduja Brothers?

Hindujas With Net Worth Of £35.3 Billion Were Once Convicted For Exploiting Their Indian Servants, Made Them Work 18 Hours, Spent More On Their Dog

Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand Hinduja Dies At 85 In London Hospital

LATEST NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Statement About Retirement, Says ‘It Will Be…’

NYC Mayoral Election 2025: Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, And Curtis Sliwa Face Off, When Will Results Be Announced?

Mehli Mistry Confirms Exit From Tata Trusts, Says ‘My Commitment To Ratan Tata’s Vision…’

Not Just Zohran Mamdani, These Candidates Also Have An India Connection In US Polls This Time, List Includes…

YS Jagan Slams Govt for ‘Anti-Farmer Policies’; Seeks Immediate Crop Insurance Payouts

Dev Deepawali: Date, Time, Significance, Rituals Boat Booking Tips

Who Is Sanjay Hinduja? Check His Education, Family Legacy, and Net Worth

ASIA CUP 2025 ROW: ICC Penalizes Jasprit Bumrah For Plane Gesture Send-Off, Suryakumar Yadav Also Found Guilty Of Breach

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

Asia Cup Row: Haris Rauf Gets Banned By ICC For 2 Matches, Here’s What Triggered The Suspension

Mehli Mistry Confirms Exit From Tata Trusts, Says ‘My Commitment To Ratan Tata’s Vision…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mehli Mistry Confirms Exit From Tata Trusts, Says ‘My Commitment To Ratan Tata’s Vision…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mehli Mistry Confirms Exit From Tata Trusts, Says ‘My Commitment To Ratan Tata’s Vision…’
Mehli Mistry Confirms Exit From Tata Trusts, Says ‘My Commitment To Ratan Tata’s Vision…’
Mehli Mistry Confirms Exit From Tata Trusts, Says ‘My Commitment To Ratan Tata’s Vision…’
Mehli Mistry Confirms Exit From Tata Trusts, Says ‘My Commitment To Ratan Tata’s Vision…’

QUICK LINKS