Mehli Mistry Confirms Exit From Tata Trusts, Says ‘My Commitment To Ratan Tata’s Vision…’

Businessman Mehli Mistry has formally ended his long association with the Tata Group, putting an end to speculation about his position as a trustee in the Tata Trusts, ANI reported citing people familiar with the matter.

In a letter addressed to all trustees, including Chairman Noel Tata, Mistry said his decision was guided by loyalty to Ratan Tata’s vision and his belief that the Tata Trusts must remain free from controversy. He warned that any internal conflict could cause lasting harm to the organisation’s image.

“Therefore, in the spirit of Mr. Ratan Tata, who always put public interest before his own, I hope that the actions of the other trustees going forward will be guided by the principles of transparency, good governance and public interest,” Mistry wrote.

He ended his note with one of Ratan Tata’s favourite sayings: “Nobody is bigger than the institution that it serves.”

Mistry’s official term as trustee ended on October 27 this year. The Board of Trustees had earlier passed a resolution in October last year to reappoint him as a lifetime trustee. However, the proposal did not move forward, as the board withheld its approval for his reappointment to the two main trusts, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

Before this decision, Mistry had also filed a caveat with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, asking that he be heard before any changes were made to the list of trustees.

Mistry’s exit marks the end of a long chapter in the Tata Trusts’ leadership circle.

