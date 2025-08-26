LIVE TV
Home > Business > MSE Bags ₹1000 Crore In Latest Fundraising: Investors Can’t Stop Talking About It

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange raised up ₹1000 crore in its second funding round, pointing out to improve operations, expand market liquidity, and develop technological infrastructure. Shareholders also reappointed MD & CEO Latika S Kundu for a new three-year term.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 26, 2025 19:12:53 IST

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange on Tuesday declared the positive accomplishment of its second round of capital funding, safeguarding Rs 1000 crores.

MSE Strengthens Position with Strategic Investments

As per the statement from a company, this achievement represents an essential step forward in the Exchange’s calculated journey to strengthen its market position, develop operational capabilities, and initiate long-term value formation.

In a robust vote of confidence, shareholders have also accepted the rejoining of Latika S Kundu as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for an additional term of three years.

The statement said that the resolves received overwhelming funding, emphasizing the shareholders’ steadfast promise to the Exchange’s vision and leadership.

With the positive completion of this fund raise, MSE is controlled to develop market liquidity in Equity Cash tracked by Derivatives Segments very soon, while also evolving strategic initiatives around innovative products and distinguished service offerings.

As part of its continual focus on technological excellence and operational resilience, the Exchange is in the procedure of establishing a state-of-the-art data center. This initiative echoes MSE’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its technological and infrastructure capabilities, laying a strong foundation for scalability, safety, and sustained innovation, the company declaration further said.

MSE Builds Future-Ready, Investor-Backed Exchange

Remarking on the milestone, Latika S Kundu, MD & CEO, specified, “This capital infusion is an endorsement of the trust our stakeholders place in MSE’s vision. With strengthened financial support and a sharp focus on innovation, MSE is poised to redefine the contours of India’s financial markets.

We are building a next-generation exchange– agile, inclusive, competitive, designed not just to participate in the future of finance, but to lead it.”

According to company information the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE) holds recognition and license from SEBI to operate as a Stock Exchange in Currency Derivatives, Equity Derivatives, Equity and Debt Segment. (Inputs from ANI)

Tags: Metropolitan Stock ExchangeMSE

