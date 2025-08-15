India’s 3rd Energy Startup Challenge Announced, Will Your Idea Power The Future?

LIVE TV
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has launched Avinya'26, India's third Energy Startup Challenge. The initiative invites startups to propose innovative solutions across energy sectors. Winners will receive cash prizes, mentorship, and opportunities to showcase their ideas at India Energy Week 2026.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 15, 2025 22:13:32 IST

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has announced Avinya’26, the third edition of the Energy Startup Challenge, on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day.

Avinya’26 Seeks Innovation Across Energy Sectors

The initiative seeks innovative solutions across the entire energy value chain, including hydrocarbons, biofuels, hydrogen, renewables, and green technologies.

According to the government, Avinya’26 is part of their efforts to encourage startups and strengthen the country’s energy sector under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework.

Startups Invited for Avinya’26: Win Prizes & Mentorship

The program invites applications from startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators working on energy-related technologies and processes.

Cash prizes worth over Rs 5 lakh have been earmarked, along with special incentives. Winning ideas will be presented at India Energy Week 2026, besides the winners getting mentoring and networking access to industry leaders for guidance and collaboration.

Win Funding & Pilot Projects at Avinya’26: Apply Now

The winners will may get opportunity to work on proof-of-concept and pilot-level projects.
“Cash awards, funding opportunities and a spotlight at #IndiaEnergyWeek2026 await the brightest solutions. If you have an idea to propel India’s energy future? Join the mission today,” Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri wrote on X, as he announced Avinya’26.

The winner in the previous edition, Avinya’25, was UrjanovaC Pvt Ltd. The runners up were Breathe ESG Private Limited, AgriVijay, Apeiro Energy and UGreen Technology. (ANI)

Tags: bio fuelenergygreen hydrogen plantrenewable

