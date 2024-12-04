Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Muthoot Microfin Reduces Interest Rates On Two Types Of Loans

Muthoot Microfin, a key player in India’s microfinance sector, has announced a reduction in interest rates on two types of loans aimed at supporting borrowers. Interest rates reduced by 25 basis points to a minimum of 23.05%, with rates going up to 23.7% based on borrower risk profile.

Muthoot Microfin, a key player in India’s microfinance sector, has announced a reduction in interest rates on two types of loans aimed at supporting borrowers. The Kerala-based lender has lowered interest rates for microfinance loans for income-generating activities by 25 basis points, bringing the minimum rate to 23.05%. Additionally, rates for loans used to purchase third-party products have been reduced by 125 basis points, with a new range of 22.7% to 23.7%.

This marks the third time this year that Muthoot Microfin has cut its rates, reflecting the lender’s ongoing commitment to providing affordable financial solutions. A processing fee ranging from 1% to 1.5% will apply on these loans.

Key Changes to Muthoot Microfin Loan Rates:

  • Income-Generating Loans: Interest rates reduced by 25 basis points to a minimum of 23.05%, with rates going up to 23.7% based on borrower risk profile.
  • Third-Party Product Loans: Interest rates slashed by 125 basis points, now ranging from 22.7% to 23.7%.

Muthoot Microfin, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, has previously signaled further rate reductions, continuing to prioritize borrower-friendly policies.

