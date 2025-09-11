LIVE TV
Home > Business > Netcore Cloud Report Reveals: AI Personalisation Accelerates Festive Ecommerce Growth by 40-60% for Leading Brands

Netcore Cloud Report Reveals: AI Personalisation Accelerates Festive Ecommerce Growth by 40-60% for Leading Brands

Netcore Cloud Report Reveals: AI Personalisation Accelerates Festive Ecommerce Growth by 40-60% for Leading Brands

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 13:10:07 IST

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Netcore Cloud, a global leader in AI-powered customer engagement, has released a new report, “Blueprint to Drive Exponential Festive Ecommerce Sales,” which reveals how leading ecommerce brands delivered record-breaking festive growth by shifting from untargeted discounts to AI-led personalisation, precision targeting, and experience-driven campaigns.

* New Insightful report details how AI-powered strategies, not just discounts, are driving monumental festive sales, leading to a 15-30% conversion uplift and up to 35% reduction in cart abandonment

The analysis reveals that leaders such as Amazon, Myntra, Tanishq, Cadbury India, and Plum have successfully generated 40-60% growth in GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) over their pre-festival baselines, a stark contrast to outdated, inefficient, and untargeted strategies.

The report highlights that the key to unlocking this explosive growth lies in a laser focus on four core metrics:

* GMV during the festival period, sales lift compared to pre-festival benchmarks

* Average order value (AOV) during campaign bursts, and conversion rate

* Instead of relying on broad, one-size-fits-all promotions, these successful brands are deploying sophisticated, hyper-personalised omnichannel campaigns that engage customers at every touchpoint with relevance and precision.

* The blueprint for their success is a shift from ‘mass marketing’ to ‘marketing at scale’ with a personal touch.

3 Key findings from the report show that AI-first solutions are instrumental in this success:

* Abandoned Cart Recovery: AI-powered solutions are responsible for recovering abandoned carts and delivering a significant 15-30% conversion uplift.

* Personalised Recommendations: By using data-driven product recommendations, brands are shortening the time-to-product for shoppers, resulting in a reduction in cart abandonment by up to 35%.

* Smarter Timing: The report also notes that Agentic AI pinpoints the best times to launch campaigns and send messages to different customer groups, yielding up to +80% CTR, +27% add-to-cart, and 5x repeat purchases.

As Nishant Arora, SVP – Marketing at Netcore Cloud, puts it, “Festive campaigns aren’t one-off fireworks- they’re engineered systems that measure the right metrics, move with speed, and connect with customers at exactly the right moments.”

“The festive season is no longer just a race to the bottom on price,” said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud. “Our data shows that consumers are responding to relevance and convenience. The brands winning this season are those that utilise technology to create a truly personalised shopping experience, one that feels tailored just for them. It’s a shift from ‘mass marketing’ to ‘marketing at scale with a personal touch,’ and it’s paying off in a major way.”

The full report provides a detailed playbook for e-commerce brands looking to replicate this success, offering a blueprint to navigate the festive landscape, outgrow common tactics, and maximise their sales.

Read the full report here.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino’s, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002062/4930204/Netcore_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerdominosMCDONALDSPizza Hutprnewswiretommy hilfigerunileverwalmart

Netcore Cloud Report Reveals: AI Personalisation Accelerates Festive Ecommerce Growth by 40-60% for Leading Brands

