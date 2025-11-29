LIVE TV
Nikhil Kamath To Interview Elon Musk? Check Zerodha Founder's Net Worth, His Journey From A Call Center Employee To A Billionaire

A cryptic teaser featuring Nikhil Kamath and Elon Musk has ignited speculation about a major India–West tech collaboration. Kamath, worth $2.5B, rose from a call-centre job to co-found Zerodha, India’s top brokerage, and expand into multiple ventures. The video highlights his growing global influence.

Nikhil Kamath's Viral Teaser With Elon Musk Sparks India–West Tech Buzz, Fuels Speculation of Big Collaboration (Pc: X)

November 29, 2025 17:08:28 IST

The Indian business and technology industry are waiting impatiently for a breakthrough, which is attributed to a mysterious teaser from Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of the leading retail brokerage in India, Zerodha Kamat. The black-and-white video, in which a tech giant and a coffee cup holder are seen having a good time together, has gone viral.

The video posted was part of a joint conversation between the two tech giants Kamath and Musk that was being talked about and imagined as a huge collaboration of their respective markets – i.e. India and the West, the latter represented by the visionary Musk whose focus is on Mars. The entire scenario reinforces Kamath’s climbing international power, as it has been shown again that his influence is not limited to the Indian financial market that he has transformed.



Zerodha’s Billionaire Founder Net Worth 

The net worth of Nikhil Kamath, who has been through various ups and downs, is around $2.5 billion (as per Forbes, this is the value in late 2025), a fact that shows man’s incredible power of taking risks. He was born in 1986, and his history is an example of that power.

Kamath is said to have dropped out of school after 10th grade and was hired at a call center in Bangalore at age 17 with a monthly pay of around ₹8,000. He started his career and moved along with his growing interest in stock markets at the same time. His early practice in trading gave him not only the capital but also the wisdom and experience that in time would make his empire.

Disruption and Digital Finance

His co-founding of Zerodha in 2010 with his elder brother, Nithin Kamath, turned out to be the real game-changer in his career path. The duo brought the revolutionary discount brokerage model to the Indian financial market, which was characterized by zero commission for equity delivery trades and an arrestingly low flat fee for intraday trading.

By this move, they not only eliminated the high-commission model of traditional brokers but also opened the gates of the stock market to millions of retail investors. In the present day, Zerodha is the market leader with more than 12 million customers, thereby earning the title of the largest brokerage firm in India based on active clients.

Besides, Kamath was behind the founding of True Beacon, a firm managing funds of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and Gruhas, a real estate and prop-tech investment firm, which signifies the drive for continuous disruption and entrepreneurial expansion that they have.

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 5:08 PM IST
QUICK LINKS