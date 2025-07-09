Nvidia Becomes First Company to Hit $4 Trillion Valuation

Good news for Nvidia stakeholders today: the company has made history by becoming the world’s first company to reach a $4 trillion market valuation. Its shares rose over 2% amid strong demand for AI hardware. CEO Jensen Huang sold 750,000 shares, generating $115.6 million, under a pre-arranged trading plan.

AI Infrastructure in Europe

The company has also announced advancements in AI infrastructure in Europe by launching the world’s first industrial AI cloud in Germany. Upcoming product launches, particularly the Blackwell Ultra, have also given it a push to sustain momentum.

Nvidia has surpassed the previous record set by Apple, which had a market cap of $3.9 trillion in December 2024. The company is advancing in humanoid robotics with AEON, anticipating growth in its robotics division.

The stock price of the AI chipmaker has surged more than 70% since its April 4 low, amid China’s entry into the AI market. Nvidia has also faced difficulties, and its shares dropped due to the global trade war.

Global Demand for AI Chip increased

However, the rise comes amid soaring global demand for Nvidia’s AI chips from tech giants like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Amazon. In Q1 2025 alone, Nvidia reported 70% increase in year-on-year revenue by $44 billion, with a forecast of $45 billion for the current quarter.

The company’s valuation on July 7, 2025 reached to $3.9 trillion reflecting the enthusiasm of investors for the AI technologies.

CEO Jensen Huang, whose leadership has made him a prominent figure in AI discussions worldwide, described the demand for Nvidia’s infrastructure as “incredibly strong.” The company’s stock has gained nearly 20% in 2025 and an astonishing 1,500% over the last five years.

Also Read: Who is Alexandr Wang? The Scale AI Founder Joining Meta’s AI Efforts After $14.3 Billion Deal