LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Business > Nvidia Becomes First Company To Hit $4 Trillion Valuation

Nvidia Becomes First Company To Hit $4 Trillion Valuation

Nvidia has become the first company to reach a $4 trillion market valuation, driven by strong demand for AI chips and upcoming product launches like Blackwell Ultra. CEO Jensen Huang sold 750,000 shares under a trading plan. The company also announced a world-first industrial AI cloud in Germany, reinforcing its global leadership in AI infrastructure despite recent trade-related challenges.

Artificial Intelligence
Nvidia Becomes First Company to Hit $4 Trillion Valuation

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 20:57:38 IST

Good news for Nvidia stakeholders today: the company has made history by becoming the world’s first company to reach a $4 trillion market valuation. Its shares rose over 2% amid strong demand for AI hardware. CEO Jensen Huang sold 750,000 shares, generating $115.6 million, under a pre-arranged trading plan.

AI Infrastructure in Europe

The company has also announced advancements in AI infrastructure in Europe by launching the world’s first industrial AI cloud in Germany. Upcoming product launches, particularly the Blackwell Ultra, have also given it a push to sustain momentum.

Nvidia has surpassed the previous record set by Apple, which had a market cap of $3.9 trillion in December 2024. The company is advancing in humanoid robotics with AEON, anticipating growth in its robotics division.

The stock price of the AI chipmaker has surged more than 70% since its April 4 low, amid China’s entry into the AI market. Nvidia has also faced difficulties, and its shares dropped due to the global trade war.

Global Demand for AI Chip increased

However, the rise comes amid soaring global demand for Nvidia’s AI chips from tech giants like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Amazon. In Q1 2025 alone, Nvidia reported 70% increase in year-on-year revenue by $44 billion, with a forecast of $45 billion for the current quarter.

The company’s valuation on July 7, 2025 reached to $3.9 trillion reflecting the enthusiasm of investors for the AI technologies.

CEO Jensen Huang, whose leadership has made him a prominent figure in AI discussions worldwide, described the demand for Nvidia’s infrastructure as “incredibly strong.” The company’s stock has gained nearly 20% in 2025 and an astonishing 1,500% over the last five years.

Also Read: Who is Alexandr Wang? The Scale AI Founder Joining Meta’s AI Efforts After $14.3 Billion Deal

Tags: aiamericaeurope

More News

Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine
Meet America’s Richest Immigrants of 2025: Top Billionaires Revealed by Forbes
Bharat Utsav Displays India’s Vibrant Cultural Heritage In Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?