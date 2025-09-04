LIVE TV
Home > Business > Optivalue Tek IPO Day 3: Why Are NIIs And Retail Investors Betting On This IT Software Company

Optivalue Tek IPO Day 3: Why Are NIIs And Retail Investors Betting On This IT Software Company

Optivalue Tek Consulting is a delhi based IT software company started its IPO on Sep 02, 2025. On Day-3 today, the IPO has got a significant interest from NIIs and Retail Investors. The company’s focus is to provide effective and efficient technical solutions.

Optivalue Tek IPO Day 3: Why Are NIIs And Retail Investors Betting On This IT Software Company

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 4, 2025 13:29:28 IST

Optivalue Tek Consulting is now open for public subscription through its Initial Public Offer on September 02, 2025, and will close today, September 04, 2025. The IPO has attracted NIIs and Retail investors on last day of its subscription. 

Key IPO Dates and Details:

•    IPO Subscription Opens: September 02, 2025
•    IPO Subscription Closes: September 04, 2025
•    Price Range: Rs.80 to Rs.84
•    Lot Size: 1600 equity shares
•    Issue Size: Rs.61.7 Crores 
•    Book Running Lead Manager: Share India Capital Services Pvt. Ltd.
•    Registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited
•    Sponsor Bank: HDFC Bank Limited

Optivalue Tek Consulting: Subscription Status on Day 3

As of Day 3, the IPO has been subscribed 13.52 times overall. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 13.52x
• Retail Investors: 14.00x
• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.75x
• NIIs Investors: 33.95x
(Subscription Specifics Collection Details: Sep 04, 2025 | 01:07 pm)

Optivalue TeK Consulting IPO: How to Apply?

The investors who are interested in the IPO can apply through the UPI mandate process or through their existing Demat and Trading accounts. Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the Registrar to the IPO issue.

Optivalue Tek Consulting: Company Background

Optivalue Tek Consulting, new delhi based company, deals in customised IT Software services. The company’s focus is to provide effective and efficient technical solutions. The key customers of the companies include domestic and International.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: The Price Of Your Phone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery

Tags: ipoIPO newsOptivalue Tek Consulting

Optivalue Tek IPO Day 3: Why Are NIIs And Retail Investors Betting On This IT Software Company

QUICK LINKS