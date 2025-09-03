LIVE TV
Home > Business > The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery

The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery

As the 56th GST Council meeting clarifies, all eyes are on how quickly these restructurings can change from proposal to policy, bringing meaningful relief in time for Diwali, one of the biggest Indian festivals. GST 2.0 marks a huge pivot in India’s taxation journey, focusing simplicity, affordability, and economic incentive.

The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 3, 2025 22:08:54 IST

GST 2.0 marks a huge pivot in India’s taxation journey, focusing simplicity, affordability, and economic incentive. While it assures low-priced essentials and efficient compliance, matching state revenues and compensation with centre. As the 56th GST Council meeting clarifies, all eyes are on how quickly these restructurings can change from proposal to policy, bringing meaningful relief in time for Diwali, one of the biggest Indian festivals.

What Is GST 2.0 and Why Now?

GST 2.0, India’s next generation tax reform, offers to change the complex tax slabs of four-tier tax regime (5%, 12%, 18%, 28%) to two basic tax slabs: 5% for day-to-day essentials and 18% for standard goods and services, in addition to a 40% “sin and luxury” rate for high-end products such as tobacco and premium and luxury cars.

The objective behind the restructurings of GST is to ease tax complication, enhance consumption ahead of Diwali festival, and counter macroeconomic headwinds, because of increasing US trade barriers.

GST 2.0: How Does It Compare with the Previous Structure?

•    Existing GST slabs are 5%, 12%, 18%, 28% (plus specific carve-out rates, e.g., 0.25% for precious stones, 3% for gold).
•    Proposed GST 2.0 structure:
     *   5%: Essentials and value-added goods.
     *    18%: Ordinary goods and services.
     *    40%: On Luxury and sin products.

Compensation cess, previously used to offset state revenue losses, is anticipated to be phased out from the system by March 2026.

Significant Changes in GST 2.0: What Gets Cheaper vs. What Gets Costlier

Possible Price Reductions in the following:

•    Ordinary consumer products (staples, packaged food, personal care) to shift from 12% to 5%.
•    Electronics and home appliances (ACs, TVs, fridges, washing machines) changing from 28% to 18%.
•    Automobiles (small cars), textiles, bicycles, cement expected taxed at 18% in place of 28%.
•    Health & life insurance, medicines (together with cancer drugs), and education could alter to the lower block or be relieved.
•    Comprehensive addition for goods like toothpowder, umbrellas, stationery, and more in the 5% bracket.
•    Possible Price Increases or Higher Tax Exposure.
•    Luxury goods in addition to “sin” items (tobacco, automobiles directly above a certain threshold) taxed at 40%.
•    Quality EVs, gambling, possibly online gaming to drop under 40%.
•    Fuel-derivatives and coal items may perceive advanced taxation if cess is detached .
•    Clothing directly above ₹2,500 could shift up from 12% to 18% .

Effects on the General Public and Economy by GST 2.0

•    Instant relief: Middle-class households will get an advantage from lower food prices, FMCG, electronics, insurance, and healthcare.
•    Increase in demand: Lower rates anticipated to outgrowth consumer spending, mainly during the festive season.
•    Ease on Inflation: Expected discount of 0.5–0.6% points in yearly inflation, mostly through food & beverages.

Revenue Implications and State Concerns in GST 2.0

•    Temporary revenue losses for states: Projected annual loss varies from ₹85,000 crore to ₹2 lakh crore, Karnataka may get ₹15,000 crore deficit 
•    Reimbursement mechanism demands: States ruled by the opposition parties call for a renewed tactic compare to the original compensation period (ended June 2022)
•    Medium-term revival: Enhanced compliance and improved consumption may benefit states recover losses.

Why the New GST 2.0 Is Being Planned

•    Simplification: Limited slabs lessen classification disputes and enhance tax clarity. 
•    Ease of submission: Ongoing plans are for digital filing, e invoicing schemes, quicker refunds, and the formation of GST appellate tribunals for more rapid dispute resolution.
•    Incentive for consumption: With declining demand, the reform is designed to revive domestic expenditure and GDP growth. 
•    Opposing trade headwinds: The procedures help counterbalance the impact of rising US tariffs on Indian goods 

When Will GST 2.0 Be Implemented?

Effective date: Likely to be implementation by Diwali (October 2025); a report recommends specific rate changes may begin by September 22, 2025

The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery

The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery

The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery
The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery
The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery
The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery

QUICK LINKS