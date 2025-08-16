LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Will Your Grocery Bill Drop? How New GST Cuts Could Save You Money This Diwali

Will Your Grocery Bill Drop? How New GST Cuts Could Save You Money This Diwali

With inflation putting a continuous pressure on household budgets in one way or the other, the new reform through GST rate cut could decrease monthly grocery expenses for millions of families, mainly the families who are in the middle- and lower-income groups.

Will Your Grocery Bill Drop? How New GST Cuts Could Save You Money This Diwali

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 16, 2025 17:04:00 IST

The Indian government has declared a major reform in GST, intended at reducing tax rates on most of the daily essentials to 5%. The new GST reform offers much-needed financial relief to the Indian households. This was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2025. It targets our regular food related items like pulses, edible oils, packaged foods, and other commonly purchased grocery items.

Ease to Middle and Lower Income Family

With inflation putting a continuous pressure on household budgets in one way or the other, this GST rate cut could decrease monthly grocery expenses for millions of families, mainly the families who are in the middle- and lower-income groups. 

Experts note that reducing GST rates will straight forward eases the day-to-day financial problem that consumers face, thus increasing their disposable income and savings. This change comes at a very strategic point of time, possibly enhancing consumer spending during the Diwali festive season, a critical period for retail sales and consumption in India.

The reform also suggests removing the 12% and 28% GST slabs for most of the goods, simplifying the tax format to largely 5% and 18%. 

Decreasing Operational Cost in Businesses

This new reform is expected to drop down operational costs for various businesses across the country. It could further lead to the reduction in product cost that reaches to the end consumer.
Therefore, making essential more affordable to the general public.

The purpose of the government behind this GST tax reform is to stimulate the consumption patterns across segments and enhance the overall financial wellbeing of households. Lowering the cost prices may directly empower consumers to manage their monthly budget in a better way. 

Enabling Indian households to save money

Consequently, they may assign their financial resources to other streams and priorities such as education, healthcare, and savings.

The new GST rate cut also indicates a substantial policy shift, an effort to stabilize prices along with the empowerment of average Indian household consumer with tangible financial benefits. GoI is trying to strengthen their commitment to ease the cost of living along with supporting country’s economic growth.

Also Read: Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025

Tags: gst

RELATED News

Sin Goods Stocks Slide As Government Plans 40% GST ‘Sin Tax’ Under New Reform; Tobacco And Gaming Sectors Under Pressure
Stock Market Today: THE BULLS TAKE OVER! Dalal Street All In Green, Sensex Above 999 Points And Nifty Over 24,900
Samsung Begins Laptop Manufacturing In India At This Factory, Here’s What We Know
Stocks To Watch Today: Mahindra, Vodafone, BPCL, Aurobindo Pharma And Many More In Focus Today
Stock Market Today: The Dalal Street Is Set To Catch The Eyes Of Investors, Sensex And Nifty Likely To Paint The Market Green

LATEST NEWS

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Will Your Grocery Bill Drop? How New GST Cuts Could Save You Money This Diwali

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Your Grocery Bill Drop? How New GST Cuts Could Save You Money This Diwali

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Your Grocery Bill Drop? How New GST Cuts Could Save You Money This Diwali
Will Your Grocery Bill Drop? How New GST Cuts Could Save You Money This Diwali
Will Your Grocery Bill Drop? How New GST Cuts Could Save You Money This Diwali
Will Your Grocery Bill Drop? How New GST Cuts Could Save You Money This Diwali

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?