Home > Business > GST Reform Could Make Learning Cheaper For Millions: What Students & Families Must Know

The upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) modifications in India are projected to bring substantial relief to students and families across the nation. The reductions in GST rates which was proposed will bring down the cost of educational materials such as textbooks, stationery, and digital learning tools. The four-slab GST structure (5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%) which we have right now will be updated into two main rates slab, 5% and 18%, with a 40% tax kept for luxury and demerit goods.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 17, 2025 15:21:38 IST

The upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) modifications in India are projected to bring substantial relief to students and families across the nation. The reductions in GST rates which was proposed will bring down the cost of educational materials such as textbooks, stationery, and digital learning tools. The new rates are expected to make education more affordable and accessible for millions of students, specifically for the lower- and middle-income families.

Education expenses form a considerable part in most of the household budgets. Bringing down the GST will ease their financial burden, aligning with the government efforts to enhance literacy and overall learning outcomes. 

India’s upcoming GST reform will probably roll out near Diwali 2025. This reform in GST is set to significantly restructure the country’s tax landscape. 

The four-slab GST structure (5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%) which we have right now will be updated into two main rates slab, 5% and 18%, with a 40% tax kept for luxury and demerit goods.

This simplification in tax slab will assist consumers across sectors, particularly in education and its related attributes. All the items such as textbooks, stationery, and digital learning tools currently taxed at 12%, may now taxed at 5% slab. Reports suggest up to 99% of goods in the 12% bracket could now altered to the lower tax rate, making educational resources far more reasonable for millions of families.

Education-related services including those offered by schools, transport services, and mid-day meal schemes are already benefiting from GST exemptions. This proposed GST reforms could outspread similar relief to ancillary educational materials.

In spite of rising concerns over revenue impact, the government has ensured fiscal safeguards are in place. Ultimately, these restructurings in tax regime are aligned with the national goals of comprehensive growth, aiming to ease the financial burden on families while refining access to quality education.

Tags: gst, GST reform 2025, Narendra Modi GST reforms

