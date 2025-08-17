LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Business > How GST Reform Could Help Curb Inflation In India: Expert Insights And Impacts

How GST Reform Could Help Curb Inflation In India: Expert Insights And Impacts

The Indian government has declared a major reform in GST, intended to reduce tax rates on most of the daily essentials to 5%. Experts are sparking discussions over the impact of the new tax regime on inflation. With inflation putting a constant pressure on household budgets in one way or the other, this rate cut in GST could reduce monthly grocery expenses for millions of families.

How GST Reform Could Help Curb Inflation In India: Expert Insights And Impacts

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 17, 2025 17:02:55 IST

The Indian government has declared a major reform in GST, intended to reduce tax rates on most of the daily essentials to 5%. Experts are sparking discussions over the impact of the new tax regime on inflation. Reducing the tax burden on most of the businesses will reduce the cost price, thus favoring the demand. This will increase the liquidity in the market and will probably ease the inflation pressure. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the GST rate cut on August 15, 2025. It targets regular food related items like pulses, edible oils, packaged foods, and other commonly purchased grocery items.

With inflation putting a constant pressure on household budgets in one way or the other, this rate cut in GST could reduce monthly grocery expenses for millions of families.

Inflation is influenced by a range of different factors, including global commodity prices, disruptions in supply chain, and currency variations. However, experts believe that tackling GST is a tool of direct fiscal policy that brings down consumer costs. The objective of the government is to make food, household items, and other essentials more affordable to the households through GST rate cut.     

According to a recent report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), regulating inflation through tax relief can improve consumer purchasing power with more liquidity in the market. Lowering prices enable households to plan their finances in a better way. This will lead to enhance economic confidence. Experts caution that the GST rate cut alone cannot control inflation but its an important part of a broader strategy that includes supply chain developments and monetary policy procedures.

Moreover, if this new rate cut executed, it will contribute to a more balanced economic environment that support growth and development whereas protecting consumers from price volatility across segments. This approach aligns with the government’s objective to form a tax structure that nurtures ease of living and bring economic stability.

Also Read: GST Reform Could Make Learning Cheaper For Millions: What Students & Families Must Know

Tags: gstGST reform 2025

RELATED News

Sin Goods Stocks Slide As Government Plans 40% GST ‘Sin Tax’ Under New Reform; Tobacco And Gaming Sectors Under Pressure
Stock Market Today: THE BULLS TAKE OVER! Dalal Street All In Green, Sensex Above 999 Points And Nifty Over 24,900
Samsung Begins Laptop Manufacturing In India At This Factory, Here’s What We Know
Stocks To Watch Today: Mahindra, Vodafone, BPCL, Aurobindo Pharma And Many More In Focus Today
Stock Market Today: The Dalal Street Is Set To Catch The Eyes Of Investors, Sensex And Nifty Likely To Paint The Market Green

LATEST NEWS

The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
How GST Reform Could Help Curb Inflation In India: Expert Insights And Impacts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How GST Reform Could Help Curb Inflation In India: Expert Insights And Impacts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How GST Reform Could Help Curb Inflation In India: Expert Insights And Impacts
How GST Reform Could Help Curb Inflation In India: Expert Insights And Impacts
How GST Reform Could Help Curb Inflation In India: Expert Insights And Impacts
How GST Reform Could Help Curb Inflation In India: Expert Insights And Impacts

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?