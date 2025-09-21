LIVE TV
Home > Business > Patanjali Foods slashes MRPs across product categories to pass on GST benefits to consumers

Patanjali Foods slashes MRPs across product categories to pass on GST benefits to consumers

Patanjali Foods slashes MRPs across product categories to pass on GST benefits to consumers

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 18:54:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Patanjali Foods Limited has announced a significant reduction in the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) across its entire product portfolio, aligning with the recent GST simplification by the Government of India.

The price cuts span both food and non-food categories, aimed at ensuring that consumers receive the full benefit of the revised tax structure.

In the Nutrela soya range, 1 kg packs of Chunks, Mini Chunks & Granules now cost Rs190, down from Rs 210. Similarly, 200 g packs have been reduced from Rs 50 to Rs 47.

In the biscuits and cookies segment, Doodh Biscuit (35g) will be priced at Rs 4.50, and Marie Biscuit (225g) will be priced at Rs 27, down from Rs 30.

Patanjali Twisty Tasty Noodles (50g) will be available at Rs 9.35 from Rs 10.00, Atta Noodles Chatpata (60g) at Rs 11.25 from Rs 12.

Notably, Dant Kanti Natural 200g is now priced at Rs 106 (from Rs 120), and Kesh Kanti hair care products have dropped to Rs 89-Rs 106.

In the health and wellness category, juices like Amla and Giloy are cheaper by Rs 6-Rs 10, and the price of Cow’s Ghee (900ml) has been reduced to Rs 731 from Rs 780.

Body cleansers like Neem Kanti (75g) now retail at Rs 22, down from Rs 25.

Patanjali Foods said in a statement that this move reinforces its commitment to providing affordable, high-quality, and natural products to Indian consumers, while also supporting the government’s mission of accessible nutrition and healthcare.

The reform in the Goods and Services Tax structure was approved during the 56th meeting of the GST Council earlier this month is set to come into effect from September 22.

The current four-rate system will now be replaced with a streamlined two-slab regime of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. A separate 40 per cent slab has been retained for luxury and sin goods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the implementation of the next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms from September 22, marking what he called a major step towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: gst-reformsgst-simplificationmrp-reductionpatanjali-foodsprice-cuts

