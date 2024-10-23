Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Paytm Shares Skyrocket 11% After NPCI Greenlights New UPI Users

Shares of payment aggregator Paytm experienced a significant rally, rising by as much as 11.01% to reach an intraday high of ₹763 per share on October 23, 2024.

Paytm Shares Skyrocket 11% After NPCI Greenlights New UPI Users

Shares of payment aggregator Paytm experienced a significant rally, rising by as much as 11.01% to reach an intraday high of ₹763 per share on October 23, 2024. This surge follows the announcement that the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has granted Paytm approval to onboard new UPI users, adhering to all procedural guidelines.

Positive News from NPCI

In an exchange filing, Paytm confirmed the NPCI’s approval, stating, “We would like to inform you that vide letter dated October 22, 2024, the National Payments Corporation of India has granted approval to the Company to onboard new UPI users, with adherence to all NPCI procedural guidelines and circulars.”

Recovery from Regulatory Setbacks

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India had imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, limiting its ability to onboard new UPI users. Analysts view the recent NPCI approval as a crucial step toward revitalizing Paytm’s user base. A report from Emkay highlights, “Paytm has finally received NPCI approval for adding new UPI users, which paves the way for re-accelerating its dwindling user base and further signals an easing of regulatory stance.”

Financial Performance Insights

Paytm’s Q2 results have also contributed to the optimism surrounding the stock. The company’s consolidated net profit soared to ₹930 crore for the September quarter of FY25, a significant increase from ₹290 crore in the same period last year. However, revenue from operations declined 34% year-on-year to ₹1,659 crore, attributed partly to a one-time gain of ₹1,345 crore from the sale of its movie ticketing business to Zomato.

Future Outlook

Despite the mixed financial results, analysts maintain a positive outlook for Paytm. Emkay projects that the company’s cost optimization measures will lead it towards profitability by FY26/27. Other analysts, like those from Motilal Oswal, also emphasize the importance of the cash infusion from the sale of the entertainment business, stating, “The sale of its entertainment business would provide a financial boost, allowing it to reinvest in other high-potential areas.”

Market Performance and Target Prices

As of 11:53 AM on October 23, Paytm shares were trading at ₹758.90, reflecting a 10.42% increase. The company’s market capitalization now stands at ₹47,261.48 crore. Analysts have varying outlooks on Paytm’s future, with target prices ranging from ₹490 to ₹700.

Paytm’s recent developments, including regulatory approvals and strong profit figures, have positioned the company favorably in the market. However, ongoing challenges, such as revenue declines, underscore the need for continued focus on growth and profitability.

(This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

ALSO READ: Zomato Soars With Stellar Q2 Results; Brokerages Back Blinkit For Big Wins

Filed under

NPCI Paytm Paytm Shares
Advertisement

Also Read

French Club Brest’s Incredible Journey : From Amateur To Champions League Football

French Club Brest’s Incredible Journey : From Amateur To Champions League Football

Massive Fire Erupts In Kupwara District, No Casualties Reported

Massive Fire Erupts In Kupwara District, No Casualties Reported

Cyclone Dana: Over 5,000 Relief Centers Set Up In Odisha

Cyclone Dana: Over 5,000 Relief Centers Set Up In Odisha

Yuvraj Singh’s Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Faces Backlash For Inappropriate Messaging

Yuvraj Singh’s Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Faces Backlash For Inappropriate Messaging

Dominic Thiem Reflects On Court After Playing His Final Match Before Retirement

Dominic Thiem Reflects On Court After Playing His Final Match Before Retirement

Entertainment

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To Parkinson’s Disease

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox