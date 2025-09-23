PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Will Rs.2,000 Be Credited Before Diwali? Check Status, Date, And Full Details

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, offers direct income support of Rs.6,000 annually to the farmers across India is prepared to release its 21st installment. Previously, the 20th installment was credited on August 2, 2025, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred over Rs.20,500 crore to 9.71 crore farmers, collectively with 75 lakh farmers in Bihar. Due to Diwali in October, there is increasing curiosity about whether the subsequent Rs.2,000 installment will be given before the festival.

PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: What Is PM Kisan Yojana?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a central sector structure launched by the Government of India in February 2019. The objective of the scheme is to offer financial support of Rs.6,000 per year to entitled small and marginal farmers. The amount is rewarded in three identical installments of Rs.2,000 after every four months. The amount goes right into the bank accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Who Is Eligible and How Are Benefits Received?

To have benefits from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers must:

• Own cultivable land according to the official land records

• Authenticate through full e-KYC verification

• Confirm that their Aadhaar is connected with bank account

• Verify land ownership with the help of local authorities

However, tenants and individuals who are not holding lands on their own are not eligible. Payments, therefore, are made directly to the registered bank accounts after every four months.

PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Expected 21st Installment Date and Election Impact

There is no official date announced as of now, however, previous trends show the installment is released between early October and middle of November. In 2022, the payment was transferred on October 17. Due to Bihar Assembly elections and the Model Code of Conduct, the installation is expected to take effect by late September, may be released before Diwali, possibly in the first half of October month.

How to Check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s 21st Installment Status

Go to the Website of this Scheme: pmkisan.gov.in

1. Select “Farmers Corner” → “Beneficiary Status”

2. Enter your Aadhaar number, bank account, or your mobile number

3. Submit the CAPTCHA and click “Get Data”

4. Watch payment status, confirm the details, and installment history

