LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Business > PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Will Rs.2,000 Be Credited Before Diwali? Check Status, Date, And Full Details

PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Will Rs.2,000 Be Credited Before Diwali? Check Status, Date, And Full Details

PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a central sector structure launched by the Government of India in February 2019. The scheme offers direct income support of Rs.6,000 annually to the farmers across India is prepared to release its 21st installment.

PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Will Rs.2,000 Be Credited Before Diwali? Check Status, Date, And Full Details

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 23, 2025 11:06:02 IST

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, offers direct income support of Rs.6,000 annually to the farmers across India is prepared to release its 21st installment. Previously, the 20th installment was credited on August 2, 2025, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred over Rs.20,500 crore to 9.71 crore farmers, collectively with 75 lakh farmers in Bihar. Due to Diwali in October, there is increasing curiosity about whether the subsequent Rs.2,000 installment will be given before the festival.

PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: What Is PM Kisan Yojana? 

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a central sector structure launched by the Government of India in February 2019. The objective of the scheme is to offer financial support of Rs.6,000 per year to entitled small and marginal farmers. The amount is rewarded in three identical installments of Rs.2,000 after every four months. The amount goes right into the bank accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Who Is Eligible and How Are Benefits Received?

To have benefits from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers must:

•    Own cultivable land according to the official land records
•    Authenticate through full e-KYC verification
•    Confirm that their Aadhaar is connected with bank account
•    Verify land ownership with the help of local authorities

However, tenants and individuals who are not holding lands on their own are not eligible. Payments, therefore, are made directly to the registered bank accounts after every four months.
PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Expected 21st Installment Date and Election Impact

There is no official date announced as of now, however, previous trends show the installment is released between early October and middle of November. In 2022, the payment was transferred on October 17. Due to Bihar Assembly elections and the Model Code of Conduct, the installation is expected to take effect by late September, may be released before Diwali, possibly in the first half of October month.

How to Check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s 21st Installment Status

Go to the Website of this Scheme: pmkisan.gov.in

1.    Select “Farmers Corner” → “Beneficiary Status”
2.    Enter your Aadhaar number, bank account, or your mobile number
3.    Submit the CAPTCHA and click “Get Data”
4.    Watch payment status, confirm the details, and installment history

Also Read: DA Hike Before Diwali 2025: Central Govt Employees Will Get The Last Pay Hike Under 7th Pay Commission

Tags: Pm Kisan 21st installmentPM Kisan e-KYC updatePM Kisan Samman Nidhi YojanaPM Kisan SchemePM Kisan Scheme InstallmentPM Kisan Yojana 21st installmentPM Kisan Yojna

RELATED News

Cleaner, Greener, Smarter: STIHL India's New Battery Range is Here
Shocking Viral Video: Man Carries Snake Inside The Train, Demands Money From Passengers
Himachal Monsoon death toll reaches 451; 262 rain-related and 189 road accident deaths
Heavy Rains Flood Kolkata, Disrupt Metro And Trains, 5 Electrocuted Before Durga Puja
The Clear Owl: A New AI-Powered Hybrid Platform for Content Marketing

LATEST NEWS

Silicon Valley Giants React To Donald Trump’s $100K H-1B Visa Fee, OpenAI’s Sam Altman & Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Break Silence
First Kerala-EU Blue Economy Conclave concludes with strong commitment to explore future collaborations
Kannappa OTT Release Date Out: Vishnu Manchu’s Telugu Action Thriller To Stream On Prime Video Hindi
Zubeen Garg's mortal remains brought for final rites, CM Sarma offers final respects
"I believe in second chances a lot": Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' returns to theatres on September 26
Hindu Hate In US: Donald Trump’s Ally Attacks 90-Foot Hanuman Statue In Texas, Calls It ‘False Hindu God’, Questions Idol Worship | VIDEO
SSC Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Registration Begins Online, Check Application Form, Last Date, Fee, Eligibility & More
Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team leaves for five-match series in Australia
Who Is Aitana Bonmatí? Meet The 2025 Ballon D’Or Feminin Winner Making History In Women’s Football
PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Will Rs.2,000 Be Credited Before Diwali? Check Status, Date, And Full Details
PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Will Rs.2,000 Be Credited Before Diwali? Check Status, Date, And Full Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Will Rs.2,000 Be Credited Before Diwali? Check Status, Date, And Full Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Will Rs.2,000 Be Credited Before Diwali? Check Status, Date, And Full Details
PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Will Rs.2,000 Be Credited Before Diwali? Check Status, Date, And Full Details
PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Will Rs.2,000 Be Credited Before Diwali? Check Status, Date, And Full Details
PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Will Rs.2,000 Be Credited Before Diwali? Check Status, Date, And Full Details

QUICK LINKS