LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delivery accident Andrew Tate donald trump Anil Agarwal son death ice agent operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Delivery accident Andrew Tate donald trump Anil Agarwal son death ice agent operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Delivery accident Andrew Tate donald trump Anil Agarwal son death ice agent operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Delivery accident Andrew Tate donald trump Anil Agarwal son death ice agent operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delivery accident Andrew Tate donald trump Anil Agarwal son death ice agent operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Delivery accident Andrew Tate donald trump Anil Agarwal son death ice agent operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Delivery accident Andrew Tate donald trump Anil Agarwal son death ice agent operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Delivery accident Andrew Tate donald trump Anil Agarwal son death ice agent operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death
LIVE TV
Home > Business > PM Kisan Yojana 2026: Not Just E-KYC, This Key Document Is Mandatory For Instalment Payment

PM Kisan Yojana 2026: Not Just E-KYC, This Key Document Is Mandatory For Instalment Payment

PM Kisan EKYC: Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) Yojana must complete key formalities to ensure uninterrupted receipt of instalments under the scheme. Along with mandatory e-KYC, farmers are now also required to have a valid Farmer ID to remain eligible for payments.

PM Kisan Yojana 2026: Not Just E-KYC, This Key Document Is Mandatory For Instalment Payment (Pic Credts: Flickr)
PM Kisan Yojana 2026: Not Just E-KYC, This Key Document Is Mandatory For Instalment Payment (Pic Credts: Flickr)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 8, 2026 12:53:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Kisan Yojana 2026: Not Just E-KYC, This Key Document Is Mandatory For Instalment Payment

PM Kisan EKYC: Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) Yojana must complete key formalities to ensure uninterrupted receipt of instalments under the scheme. Along with mandatory e-KYC, farmers are now also required to have a valid Farmer ID to remain eligible for payments. With the next PM Kisan instalment expected to be released in the coming months, beneficiaries are advised to update all required documents to avoid delays or withholding of funds.

You Might Be Interested In

What Is PM Kisan Yojana?

PM Kisan is a central government-funded income support scheme that provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible landholding farmer families. The amount is credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

Launched on December 1, 2018, the scheme aims to supplement farmers’ financial needs and is fully sponsored by the Centre. Eligible beneficiaries are identified by state governments and Union Territory administrations, while certain categories remain excluded under the scheme’s guidelines.

You Might Be Interested In

Why E-KYC Is Mandatory For PM Kisan Beneficiaries

The electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) process is essential to verify beneficiary identity and ensure that only eligible farmers receive financial assistance. The process also helps eliminate duplication, prevent misuse, and ensure direct benefit transfers without intermediaries.

Farmers who fail to complete e-KYC risk having their instalments delayed or stopped.

How To Complete PM Kisan e-KYC

PM Kisan beneficiaries can complete e-KYC through three methods, OTP-based verification, face authentication, or biometric verification.

For OTP-based e-KYC, farmers must have a mobile number linked to their Aadhaar. They can visit the PM Kisan official portal, select the e-KYC option, enter their Aadhaar number, and complete verification using the OTP sent to their registered mobile number.

PM Kisan portal- https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Farmer ID Now Key For Instalment Payment

In addition to e-KYC, beneficiaries are required to possess a Farmer ID linked to their PM Kisan account. Reports indicate that the upcoming instalment may be withheld if the Farmer ID is not updated or linked.

Farmers are therefore urged to check their PM Kisan status and ensure all mandatory details are completed well ahead of the next instalment release.

ALSO READ: Reliance Industries Share Price In Spotlight: Profit Booking, Retail Worries Hit RIL – What’s Driving the Buzz?

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 12:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Aadhaar verificatione-KYC mandatoryFarmer benefitsFarmer IDGovernment schemePM Kisan EKYCPM Kisan portalPM Kisan updatePM Kisan YojanaPM Kisan Yojana 2026

RELATED News

Vedanta Share Price Falls After Agnivesh Agarwal’s Tragic Death; Demerger Hope Still Intact — What Lies Ahead?

Meesho Share Price Slides After GM Exit And Lock-In Expiry – Is A Buying Opportunity Near?

Gold Price Dips on MCX – Is This The Perfect Moment For Traders To Buy?

Stock Market Today: ALERT! Markets Open In Red – Investors Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys, Angel One, Eternal In Focus Today

LATEST NEWS

PM Kisan Yojana 2026: Not Just E-KYC, This Key Document Is Mandatory For Instalment Payment

Raining Sixes! Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma Go All Guns Blazing Against Chandigarh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Run Over By Private Bus: 25-Year-Old Zepto Rider Killed In Hyderabad; Unions Raise Alarm Over Gig Workers’ Safety

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Group Chat Features: Member Tags, Text Stickers, And Event Reminders—Here’s How To Use Them

‘Indians Better Than White People’? Andrew Tate Sparks Racism Storm, Controversial Influencer’s Viral Rant Sets Social Media on Fire

WW3 Alarm Bells Ring? NUCLEAR Threats Fly As Putin Reprimands Trump After US Seizes Russian Oil Tanker

Big Blow For Team India As Tilak Varma Suffers Abdominal Injury – Will The Star Middle-Order Batter Miss T20 World Cup, New Zealand Series?

Maharashtra Horror: Uncle Kills 13-Year-Old Nephew Over Alleged Relationship Dispute, Dumps Body Near Reservoir

5 Naughty Flicks You Dare Not Watch with Mom-Dad

Mahindra Launches XUV 3XO EV: 285km Range, Fast Charging, And Premium Features, Check Price And Specs Here

PM Kisan Yojana 2026: Not Just E-KYC, This Key Document Is Mandatory For Instalment Payment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Kisan Yojana 2026: Not Just E-KYC, This Key Document Is Mandatory For Instalment Payment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Kisan Yojana 2026: Not Just E-KYC, This Key Document Is Mandatory For Instalment Payment
PM Kisan Yojana 2026: Not Just E-KYC, This Key Document Is Mandatory For Instalment Payment
PM Kisan Yojana 2026: Not Just E-KYC, This Key Document Is Mandatory For Instalment Payment
PM Kisan Yojana 2026: Not Just E-KYC, This Key Document Is Mandatory For Instalment Payment

QUICK LINKS