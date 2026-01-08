PM Kisan Yojana 2026: Not Just E-KYC, This Key Document Is Mandatory For Instalment Payment

PM Kisan EKYC: Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) Yojana must complete key formalities to ensure uninterrupted receipt of instalments under the scheme. Along with mandatory e-KYC, farmers are now also required to have a valid Farmer ID to remain eligible for payments. With the next PM Kisan instalment expected to be released in the coming months, beneficiaries are advised to update all required documents to avoid delays or withholding of funds.

What Is PM Kisan Yojana?

PM Kisan is a central government-funded income support scheme that provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible landholding farmer families. The amount is credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

Launched on December 1, 2018, the scheme aims to supplement farmers’ financial needs and is fully sponsored by the Centre. Eligible beneficiaries are identified by state governments and Union Territory administrations, while certain categories remain excluded under the scheme’s guidelines.

Why E-KYC Is Mandatory For PM Kisan Beneficiaries

The electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) process is essential to verify beneficiary identity and ensure that only eligible farmers receive financial assistance. The process also helps eliminate duplication, prevent misuse, and ensure direct benefit transfers without intermediaries.

Farmers who fail to complete e-KYC risk having their instalments delayed or stopped.

How To Complete PM Kisan e-KYC

PM Kisan beneficiaries can complete e-KYC through three methods, OTP-based verification, face authentication, or biometric verification.

For OTP-based e-KYC, farmers must have a mobile number linked to their Aadhaar. They can visit the PM Kisan official portal, select the e-KYC option, enter their Aadhaar number, and complete verification using the OTP sent to their registered mobile number.

PM Kisan portal- https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Farmer ID Now Key For Instalment Payment

In addition to e-KYC, beneficiaries are required to possess a Farmer ID linked to their PM Kisan account. Reports indicate that the upcoming instalment may be withheld if the Farmer ID is not updated or linked.

Farmers are therefore urged to check their PM Kisan status and ensure all mandatory details are completed well ahead of the next instalment release.

