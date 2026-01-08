LIVE TV
Home > Business > Reliance Industries Share Price In Spotlight: Profit Booking, Retail Worries Hit RIL – What’s Driving the Buzz?

Reliance shares see volatile swings amid options frenzy, profit-taking, retail sector worries, and crude-related news. Traders eye near-term breakout to ₹1,500, while long-term growth remains supported by IPOs, tariff hikes, and diversification.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 8, 2026 12:32:55 IST

Reliance Share Price in Focus: Bulls Bet Big on ₹1,500 Breakout Ahead of January Expiry

Reliance Industries made its presence felt in the futures market on January 8, 2026, and the bulls were definitely in control. The ₹1,500 call option was the most traded throughout the day, with 4,641 contracts changing hands. With RIL trading at ₹1,494, just a whisper below the strike price, it was almost as if traders were saying, “We are nearly there.”

The excitement is further heightened by the timing. The expiration of January options is less than three weeks away, and the call buying seems to indicate traders’ urgency and confidence, as they position themselves for a potential breakout in the near term. To put it straightforwardly, traders assume Reliance has not yet exhausted its energy and can move up to, or even beyond, the ₹1,500 mark.

The spot price is hovering just below the target, but the options market is sending a strong signal: expectations are rising, sentiment is turning positive, and the only question is whether RIL can deliver that final push.

Reliance Share Price ₹1,494: What The Options Activity Indicates

  • High Speculative Interest: RIL emerged as the most active stock in the call options segment.
  • Strike Price Focus: Heavy action at the ₹1,500 strike signals expectations of a move toward or beyond this level.
  • Time Sensitivity: With January expiry approaching, the activity reflects urgency among bullish traders.
  • Overall: Derivatives data suggests traders are betting on a short-term rebound in Reliance shares.

Reliance Shares Slide From ₹1,611.80 Amid Headlines

Reliance Industries is experiencing very big changes, and the traders are not letting go of their positions. On January 5, 2026, the stock reached a historic high of ₹1,611.80 and then immediately fell back sharply; it was steepest single-day fall since June 2024 of 5% in more than one year, as profit-taking and market uneasiness affected the situation.

The whole scenario was further intensified by crude-related news. The possibility that Reliance’s Jamnagar refinery was receiving Russian oil initially surprised the market, only for the company to contradict it, leaving investors in a perplexed state. Global political relations, especially US-Venezuela tensions, which could negatively affect oil supply, have also been a factor in increasing the stakes for oil-dependent companies’ stocks.

RIL’s share price has become a market showstopper due to the three factors of profit-taking, speculative news, and macro uncertainty. Presently, traders are in a precarious situation: Will the stock recover, or is this just a precursor of more volatility to come? In any case, the market on Dalal Street will continue to be the center of attention.

Reliance Shares Under Pressure: Retail Worries, Profit Booking, and Long-Term Growth Catalysts

Retail Business Concerns Pressure Reliance Shares

  • Analyst report highlights intense competition in India’s retail sector.

  • Weak earnings from a fast-fashion rival raise concerns about demand trends.

  • Sentiment around Reliance Retail, a key growth engine, takes a hit.

Profit Booking After Strong Rally

  • Recent decline amplified by profit-taking after a strong rally in prior months.

  • Investors lock in gains as Reliance touched fresh lifetime highs.

Long-Term Growth Triggers Keep Bulls Hopeful

  • Potential IPOs: Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail IPOs expected; Jio likely in H1 2026.

  • Telecom Tariff Hikes: Possible Jio tariff increases to boost ARPU and profitability.

  • Diversified Business Model: Strength across oil-to-chemicals, telecom, and retail.

  • Credit Upgrade: S&P Global Ratings upgraded RIL’s credit profile, citing stable earnings.

  • New Energy & AI Push: Investments in solar manufacturing, green hydrogen, and 1GW AI data center with NVIDIA chips.

  • Brokerage Confidence: Morgan Stanley and Jefferies maintain ‘Buy’ or ‘Overweight’; price targets ₹1,830–₹1,847.

(With Inputs From Brokerage firms, X, ANI, and reports)

Also Read: Reliance Share Price Under Pressure: 5% Drop Sparks Volatility, Experts…

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 12:32 PM IST
