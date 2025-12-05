LIVE TV
Ratan Tata’s Step Mother And Lakme Founder – Simone Tata Passes Away At 95, All You Need To Know

Simone Tata, 95, mother of Noel Tata and stepmother of former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata, passed away in Mumbai. She guided Lakmé into India’s leading cosmetic brand and laid the foundation for the Westside retail chain. Simone Tata also played a key role in philanthropic initiatives, including the Sir Ratan Tata Institute. Born in Switzerland, she joined the Tata Group in the 1960s and became Lakmé chairperson in 1982.

December 5, 2025

Simone Tata, 95, mother of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and stepmother of former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata, passed away early Friday. She had been recovering from an illness and was brought to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in August after receiving initial treatment at King’s Hospital in Dubai. 

he Tata family confirmed her death and announced her funeral arrangements. Simone Tata is survived by her son Noel Tata, his wife Aloo Mistry, and grandchildren Neville, Maya, and Leah. She leaves behind a legacy of business leadership, philanthropy, and retail innovation.

Legacy in Lakmé and Fashion Retail

Simone Tata guided Lakmé through its formative decades and later oversaw its transition to Hindustan Unilever in the 1990s. The Tata Group praised her for growing Lakmé into India’s leading cosmetic brand and for laying the foundation for fashion retail with the Westside chain.

She also guided several philanthropic organisations, including the Sir Ratan Tata Institute. Her leadership combined strategic vision with deep empathy, helping Lakmé meet the specific needs of Indian women. Under her guidance, Lakmé became a household name and a symbol of India’s emerging consumer culture.

Born In Switzerland, What’s Her Association with Tata Group?

Born Simone Naval Dunoyer in Geneva, Switzerland, she arrived in India as a tourist in 1953. She married Naval H. Tata in 1955 and began her professional association with the Tata Group in the early 1960s. Simone Tata joined the board of Lakmé in 1961, then a small subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills Company (TOMCO), known for personal care brands such as Hamam, Okay, and Modi Soaps.

She championed the brand’s vision, emphasizing homegrown cosmetics tailored to Indian women. Her efforts transformed Lakmé into a widely recognized brand and positioned her as a pioneering business leader in India.

Transition to Trent Ltd and Retail Innovation

Simone Tata oversaw Lakmé’s joint venture with Hindustan Unilever in 1996 and the subsequent sale of Lakmé’s brands by 1998 for Rs 200 crore. Following the divestment, Lakmé shifted focus to apparel retail, acquiring Littlewoods International India in March 1998. 

This move laid the foundation for Trent Ltd, which now operates Westside, Zudio, and other retail formats. Simone Tata played a critical role in identifying market gaps and establishing India’s homegrown retail brands. Her vision for consumer-focused products and innovative retail strategies continues to influence India’s fashion and business sectors today.

