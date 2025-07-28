Home > Business > RBI Auctions ₹36,000 Crore In Government Bonds, Fully Subscribed Ahead Of MPC Meet

RBI Auctions ₹36,000 Crore In Government Bonds, Fully Subscribed Ahead Of MPC Meet

The RBI conducted two fully subscribed government securities auctions worth ₹36,000 crore, reflecting strong investor confidence ahead of the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for August 5–7, 2025.

RBI Auctions ₹36,000 Crore In Government Bonds, Fully Subscribed Ahead Of MPC Meet
RBI Auctions ₹36,000 Crore In Government Bonds, Fully Subscribed Ahead Of MPC Meet

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 28, 2025 13:30:46 IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) successfully conducted two government securities auctions with a notified amount of Rs 30,000 crore and Rs 6000 crore. Both auctions were fully subscribed, highlighting a robust demand for government bonds.

According to the detailed auction results released by RBI, the two securities auctioned were the 5.91 per cent Government Security (GS) maturing in 2028 of Rs 6000 crore and the 6.33 per cent GS maturing in 2035 of Rs 30000 crore.

The auction for the 5.91 per cent GS 2028 received competitive bids worth Rs 24,453 crore from 98 participants, while the 6.33 per cent GS 2035 received bids totalling Rs 74,694 crore from 402 bidders. After evaluation, RBI accepted competitive bids amounting to Rs 5,998.13 crore for the 2028 bond and Rs 29,947.86 crore for the 2035 bond.

Non-competitive bids were also fully accepted, amounting to Rs 1.86 crore and Rs 52.13 crore respectively. In the competitive bids institutions like companies, banks and others invest in securities by bidding at the fixed yield and the allotment is given to the lowest bidders. However, in non-competitive bids, retail investors and small institutions participate, and they do not quote a desired yield.

Both securities had full underwriting support from primary dealers. The entire notified amounts, Rs 6,000 crore for the 2028 bond and Rs 30,000 crore for the 2035 bond, were underwritten and accepted.

The weighted average yields were marginally lower at 5.7986 per cent and 6.3325 per cent respectively, indicating investor willingness to accept slightly lower returns, a sign of strong confidence in government securities.

Meanwhile, the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI is scheduled to be held from August 5th to 7th, 2025. The market will be closely watching the outcome of the meeting for any changes in the interest rate stance or inflation projections.

The central bank plays a critical role in managing the government’s market borrowing programme through periodic auctions, maintaining financial stability, and ensuring adequate demand across the yield curve.

(From ANI)

Also Read: You Won’t Believe How Fast Global Beauty E-commerce Is Surging — 50% Boom By 2029!

Tags: rbi

RELATED News

SBI Report Urges States To Lead Rare Earth Exploration And Processing
Tata Plans BIGGEST IPO News: Timelines, Prices And Profit Plays — Next Big Market Moves Uncovered!
Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Is Stable- Should You Buy Before Festive Season? Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & More
TCS Shares Fall 2% After 12,000 Job Cuts Shock, Nifty IT Slides Over 1% in Sector Selloff
Stock Market Today: Disclaimer For Investors! Sensex And Nifty Open Flat In Red — What’s Driving The Market? Here’s The Scoop

LATEST NEWS

Mahavatar Narsimha Roars Loud With 400% Box Office Jump, Smashes Rs11.35 Cr Hindi Opening Weekend – Fans Go Wild!
Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills 6 Including Himself At Bangkok Food Market
Is It Safe for Kidney Patients to Eat Raw Onions? Check What You Should Know
Who is Narayan Jagadeesan? Everything You Need To Know About Rishabh Pant’s Replacement For 5th Test
Ilaiyaraaja vs Sony: Supreme Court Rejects National Award Winning Music Composer’s Request Amid Dispute
Who Is Danny Ramirez? Jessica Alba Confirms New Relationship With A PDA-Filled Outing
Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama In Ladakh, Expresses Gratitude Amid ‘Border 2’ And ‘Ramayana’ Buzz
Cash-At-Home Controversy: “You should have filed….” Supreme Court Tells Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal
Kyunki Saas Bhi Fame Smriti Irani’s Shocking Revelation: ‘I Had To Go Back With Hospital Reports,’ Fired After Miscarriage
‘Someone Else Is Making Decisions From Behind…’: Om Birla Warns Akhilesh Yadav On Ruckus In Lok Sabha
RBI Auctions ₹36,000 Crore In Government Bonds, Fully Subscribed Ahead Of MPC Meet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RBI Auctions ₹36,000 Crore In Government Bonds, Fully Subscribed Ahead Of MPC Meet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RBI Auctions ₹36,000 Crore In Government Bonds, Fully Subscribed Ahead Of MPC Meet
RBI Auctions ₹36,000 Crore In Government Bonds, Fully Subscribed Ahead Of MPC Meet
RBI Auctions ₹36,000 Crore In Government Bonds, Fully Subscribed Ahead Of MPC Meet
RBI Auctions ₹36,000 Crore In Government Bonds, Fully Subscribed Ahead Of MPC Meet

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?