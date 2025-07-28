Home > Business > You Won’t Believe How Fast Global Beauty E-commerce Is Surging — 50% Boom By 2029!

The global beauty and personal care e-commerce market is set to grow nearly 50% by 2029, driven by digital adoption, rising demand, and consistent performance in key product segments.

Global Beauty E-commerce Is Surging Fast (Pic: Freepik)
The global beauty and personal care e-commerce market continues its meteoric rise. According to a report by DIGITAL & TRENDS, the sector will grow nearly 50% over the next five years, with online sales projected to hit USD 338.93 billion by 2029. The market generated USD 115.23 billion in 2018 and showed consistent growth year-on-year, reaching USD 132.6 billion in 2019 and USD 166.06 billion in 2020. In 2021, it soared to USD 201.66 billion. Although 2022 saw a slight dip to USD 196.56 billion, the rebound was quick and strong. By 2024, revenues reached USD 227.26 billion. The 2025 forecast stands at USD 257.54 billion, with expectations to touch USD 327.22 billion in 2028. Shoppers are clearly clicking “add to cart” more than ever—and the trend isn’t slowing down.

Online Beauty Segments Show Clear Winners And Climbers

The report broke down the online beauty and personal care market by segment, naming personal care as the largest contributor. Cosmetics, skincare, and fragrances follow closely. Beauty tech, while currently the smallest segment, continues to grow steadily. Personal care products consistently dominate revenue across all years, reflecting daily consumer essentials driving this boom. Digital shelves now showcase everything from luxury creams to AI-powered skincare tools. This segment-wise growth paints a diverse and dynamic future for the sector, with innovation and convenience powering purchases.

Online Beauty Shoppers Drive Global Clicks, India Gains Ground

  • United States leads global online beauty traffic in 2024 with a 20.1% share.
  • Japan ranks second with a 14.3% share, reflecting strong consumer engagement.
  • Brazil holds the third spot with a 5.2% share of global traffic.
  • Russia follows closely with a 5.1% share in the beauty e-commerce space.
  • India captures a 3.6% traffic share, showing consistent year-on-year growth of 2.7%.
    • India’s growth signals rising consumer trust in digital beauty shopping platforms.
    • Expanding digital access and the rise of local beauty brands support India’s upward trend.
    • Although India trails some developed nations, its momentum in online beauty shopping is accelerating.

Online Beauty & Care Market Growth (USD Billion) Personal

YearRevenue (USD Billion)
2018$ 115.23
2019$ 132.6
2020$ 166.06
2021$ 201.66
2022$ 196.56
2024$ 227.26
2025$ 257.54
2028$ 327.22
2029$ 338.93

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Fresh Beauty Launches: Lip Oils, Glosses & More from Huda Beauty, Kay Beauty, and Sephora

