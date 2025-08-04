Home > Business > Renol Polychem SME IPO Ends: Final Subscription Figures And What To Expect

The Renol Polychem SME IPO, which closed on August 4, 2025, aimed to raise ₹25.77 crore. As of Day 3, subscription stood at 6.42x, with strong participation from Retail, NII, and QIB investors. Listing expected on August 7.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 4, 2025 22:21:31 IST

IPO Buzz: Final Day Subscription Update for Renol Polychem Limited.

The SME IPO of Renol Polychem Limited, launched on July 31, 2025, is on its final day of bidding (August 4). The fresh issue aims to raise ₹25.77 crore via 24.54 lakh equity shares on the NSE SME platform. 

As of midday on Day 3, overall subscription stood at approximately 6.42x:
•    Retail Individual Investors (RII): 6.52x
•    Non Institutional Investors (NII): 7.31x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 8.44x

IPO Key Details at a Glance

Price Band    ₹100–₹105 per share
Lot Size    1,200 shares (min 2 lots)
Retail Quota    35%
NII Quota    ≤15%
QIB Quota    ≤50%
Issue Period    July 31 – August 4, 2025
Allotment Date    August 5, 2025
Tentative Listing    August 7, 2025 (NSE SME)

Renol Polychem in Brief: Company Overview:
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Rajkot, the company manufactures specialty polymer compounds, including color and filler masterbatches, pigments, and additives used across packaging, automotive, agriculture, and textile sectors.

(Disclaimer: This article is informational only and not investment advice. Investors should consult the official RHP and seek guidance from registered financial advisors before making decisions.)

