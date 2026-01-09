LIVE TV
Home > Business > Sahi Unveils Scalper 2.0 — A High-Performance Upgrade Built with Traders, For Real Markets

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 9, 2026 15:38:11 IST

Sahi Founders – Dale Vaz and Manish Jain

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 9: Sahi, India’s new-age broker and high-performance trading platform, today announced the launch of Scalper 2.0 — a significant performance upgrade designed to help active traders move faster, manage risk better, and execute with greater precision in live market conditions.

Sahi’s Scalper 2.0 is the result of closely observing how traders used their Scalper mode in real markets, keeping their ears to the ground and truly listening to every active trader’s input and feedback — raising the bar on speed, execution, and control. Much like elite motorsport teams refine their engines every season — because performance demands innovation — Scalper 2.0 represents Sahi’s core value of continuous improvement & bringing power into the hands of active retail traders and investors.

At the core of Scalper 2.0 is Sahi’s chart-first architecture, removing friction between analysis and execution. They’ve made Sahi Charts 60% faster, giving traders power and speed without switching screens. With single-screen, one-tap limit execution, real-time indicators, customizable dual charts (Index & Options / Call & Put), and personalised trade setups, Scalper 2.0 brings together an intuitive combination of speed and clarity.

Performance upgrades extend beyond charts. Scalper 2.0 is Sahi’s fastest execution engine yet, with order execution in milliseconds, alongside enhanced risk controls such as customizable trailing stop-loss, precise limit exits, synced charts, Pulse (an industry-first Picture-in-Picture feature), and Super Alerts — all designed to help traders stay ahead when volatility spikes.

In just 12 months, Sahi has crossed 1 million app downloads, with active traders growing 50% month-over-month. Over 20% of users have executed more than 500 trades within five months, while 50% have placed 100+ trades, highlighting strong engagement among serious, active traders. This scale has been achieved while offering up to 50% lower brokerage than industry norms, enabled by a lean operating model and extensive use of AI across internal systems.

“Over the last year, we saw tremendous customer response to Sahi Scalper 1.0. While our users enjoyed the speed, simplicity and convenience of trading on Sahi Scalper, they also had valuable input and ideas to further improve their trading experience,” said Dale Vaz, Co-founder & CEO, Sahi. “Scalper 2.0 is built from trader feedback, with faster charts, faster execution, and better control, so traders can focus on their trading, and not get limited by slow brokerage apps. Our goal is simple: build technology that amplifies a trader’s edge.”

“Scalper 1.0 gave our users a fast, dependable way to trade; Scalper 2.0 is about optimising that experience for peak performance,” said Manish Jain, Co-founder & CPO, Sahi. “We’ve spent months listening to our traders to understand how we could make their most frequent actions even more seamless. By doubling down on the speed of our charts and the precision of our execution, we’ve ensured that Scalper 2.0 feels like a natural extension of the trader’s intent.”

With Scalper 2.0, Sahi continues its mission to help active traders in India by focusing on measurable performance — faster charts, faster execution, and smarter risk management — without hype or empty claims.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 3:38 PM IST
