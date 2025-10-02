LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Samsung, SK Hynix shares leap after OpenAI chip deal

Samsung, SK Hynix shares leap after OpenAI chip deal

Samsung, SK Hynix shares leap after OpenAI chip deal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 2, 2025 09:43:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samsung, SK Hynix shares leap after OpenAI chip deal

SEOUL (Reuters) -Shares of South Korea's Samsung Electronics jumped 4.7% and SK Hynix soared 12% on Thursday, bolstered by a deal with OpenAI to support the ChatGPT maker's expansive Stargate artificial intelligence data centre project. The partnership, announced late on Wednesday, sent Samsung shares to their highest in more than four years and SK Hynix to an all-time high, adding $37 billion to their combined market capitalisation. Their rally also propelled the benchmark KOSPI index more than 3% to a record. "There have been worries about high bandwidth memory (HBM) chip prices falling next year on intensifying competition, but such worries will be easily resolved by the strategic partnership," Jeff Kim, an analyst at KB Securities, said in a note, expecting a surge in demand from the project. "Since Stargate is a key project led by President Trump, there also is a possibility the partnership will have a positive impact on South Korea's trade negotiations with the U.S.," Kim said. OpenAI, participating in President Donald Trump's $500 billion Stargate private-sector initiative to build AI infrastructure in the U.S., agreed on Wednesday to join forces with the two chipmakers in semiconductor procurement and work on building two data centres in South Korea, a Korean-style Stargate. With the new data centres, which will have an initial capacity of 20 megawatts, Seoul is hoping to become an AI hub in Asia, while OpenAI is looking to cement its position in the country which has the second-largest number of paying ChatGPT users after the United States. Samsung Electronics' affiliates Samsung SDI, Samsung C&T and Samsung SDS also rose sharply on partnerships with the U.S. firm. The global AI boom has been driving strong demand for semiconductors, helping South Korea's exports rise in September at the fastest pace in 14 months despite a hit from U.S. tariffs, blowing past market expectations. South Korea hopes to formalise by late October a preliminary trade deal reached with Trump in July, lowering U.S. tariffs on South Korean imports in return for a $350 billion investment in the U.S. However, follow-up negotiations have stalled due to Seoul's concerns over the foreign exchange implications and structure of the investment package. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jacqueline Wong)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 9:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Chilean wines boom in Brazil as tariffs dampen US demand
Oil edges lower for fourth day on oversupply concerns
Meta AI Knows You Better Than Ever, And It’s Changing Your Feed
WeWork India IPO Opens October 2025: What You Need to Know as India’s Flexible Workspace Sector Gets a Boost
EPFO Meeting In October: Pensioners Hope For Minimum Pension Increase, Will Your EPS-95 Pension Rise This Diwali From Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 ?

LATEST NEWS

‘I Was Just Eating Clean And Breastfeeding’: Here’s How Alia Bhatt Lost Weight After Daughter Raha’s Birth
Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
Auroville Foundation Governing Board Completes 70th Special Session
Samsung, SK Hynix shares leap after OpenAI chip deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samsung, SK Hynix shares leap after OpenAI chip deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samsung, SK Hynix shares leap after OpenAI chip deal
Samsung, SK Hynix shares leap after OpenAI chip deal
Samsung, SK Hynix shares leap after OpenAI chip deal
Samsung, SK Hynix shares leap after OpenAI chip deal

QUICK LINKS