Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sebi Imposes Rs 16L Fine On Edelweiss AMC, 2 Officials For Rule violation

Edelweiss Asset Management was fined ₹8 lakh, while Gupta and Bhattacharya each faced penalties of ₹4 lakh, as per Sebi's order.

Sebi Imposes Rs 16L Fine On Edelweiss AMC, 2 Officials For Rule violation

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a total fine of ₹16 lakh on Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd, its CEO Radhika Gupta, and fund manager Trideep Bhattacharya for breaching mutual fund regulations.

Edelweiss Asset Management was fined ₹8 lakh, while Gupta and Bhattacharya each faced penalties of ₹4 lakh, as per Sebi’s order. They are required to pay the fines within 45 days.

During a comprehensive review of whether focused funds adhered to their declared objectives, Sebi found that the Edelweiss Focused Equity Fund (EFEF) violated the rule limiting investment to a maximum of 30 stocks on 88 occasions. These infractions were noted during the months of November 2022 through February 2023.

Sebi’s order stated that Edelweiss Asset Management failed to ensure that the investment of funds adhered to mutual fund regulations. It further indicated that Gupta, as CEO, and Bhattacharya, as the fund manager, did not take the necessary steps to align the funds with the scheme’s investment objectives.

This ruling follows a recent case where former fund manager Abhishek Gupta settled with Sebi for ₹19.5 lakh after being accused of similar violations regarding the investment objectives of the funds.

MUST READ: IndiGo Q2 Results: Airline Posts Rs 986 cr Loss Due To Higher Fuel Costs

Filed under

CEO Radhika Gupta Edelweiss Asset Management sebi
Advertisement

Also Read

MP GUV And CM Mohan Yadav Honor Teachers And Support Students With Rs 324 Cr Uniform Scheme

MP GUV And CM Mohan Yadav Honor Teachers And Support Students With Rs 324 Cr...

Exclude “Most Problematic” Area From EU-India Trade Deal, says German Minister Habeck

Exclude “Most Problematic” Area From EU-India Trade Deal, says German Minister Habeck

Disengagement Begins: A New Chapter In India-China Relations—Will They Walk The Talk? | NewsX Exclusive

Disengagement Begins: A New Chapter In India-China Relations—Will They Walk The Talk? | NewsX Exclusive

UP Bypolls: Akhilesh Yadav Predicts Historic Defeat For BJP Ahead

UP Bypolls: Akhilesh Yadav Predicts Historic Defeat For BJP Ahead

Elderly Couple Attacked in Noida By Two Women Over Unleashed Dog, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Elderly Couple Attacked in Noida By Two Women Over Unleashed Dog, Video Goes Viral |...

Entertainment

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And Love

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox