‘Secret Santa’, Blinkit Introduces New Feature To Simplify Holiday Gifting

Blinkit has launched an exciting new feature called Secret Santa, designed to simplify holiday gifting and add an element of fun to the festive season. Co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that the platform now enables users to create Secret Santa groups with ease, making it perfect for celebrating Christmas with friends, family, and colleagues.

The new feature allows users to:

Create Secret Santa groups directly on the Blinkit platform.

directly on the Blinkit platform. Invite friends and assign Secret Santas automatically.

automatically. Set a time and location for the gift exchange, with handy reminders sent to all participants.

for the gift exchange, with handy reminders sent to all participants. Order and deliver gifts in just 10 minutes, ensuring last-minute shoppers don’t miss out on the holiday fun.

With this innovative addition, Blinkit is enhancing the holiday experience, offering a hassle-free way to exchange thoughtful gifts without the stress of traditional shopping. The platform encourages users to create their Secret Santa groups and enjoy a joyful and seamless holiday season.

In their statement, Blinkit added, “Go ahead, create your groups, and have a very merry Christmas!”

This new feature aims to bring a touch of convenience and holiday cheer to its users, transforming the Secret Santa tradition into a quick, fun, and stress-free experience.

