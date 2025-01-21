Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Sensex Drops 800 Points As Trump’s Tariff Hints Trigger Global Market Chaos – What’s Next For India?

The Indian stock market faced a sharp decline on Tuesday, with the Sensex and Nifty falling significantly due to market uncertainty following Donald Trump’s tariff remarks.

Sensex Drops 800 Points As Trump’s Tariff Hints Trigger Global Market Chaos – What’s Next For India?

Benchmark stock market indices fell sharply on Tuesday after an early-session surge, with the S&P BSE Sensex dropping 800.18 points to 76,281 by 11:12 AM, and the NSE Nifty50 sinking 200 points to 23,144.75. Broader market indices also suffered, leading to significant declines in smallcap and midcap stocks. The volatility index spiked, reflecting the heightened uncertainty in the markets.

Trump’s Tariff Announcement Rattles Global Markets

The sudden downturn in the stock markets comes after the return of Donald Trump to the White House for his second term. While his administration has already signed a number of executive orders, it was his statement on trade tariffs that seems to have unsettled global stock markets, including India’s Dalal Street. Trump announced his intention to impose new trade tariffs on neighboring countries, just hours after assuming office.

Market Analysts Weigh In

Experts stated that the impact of Trump’s tariff policy remains uncertain, despite no immediate announcements regarding their implementation. It was pointed out that Trump’s tariff decisions remain a “wildcard,” making it difficult to predict the potential outcomes.

According to experts, while Trump’s inaugural address focused on immigration, his comments on tariffs were less clear. However, the possibility of a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico was hinted at, and it was suggested that these tariffs might be implemented gradually.

Implications for Emerging Markets

The market uncertainty generated by Trump’s remarks on tariffs could have a significant impact on emerging markets, including India. It was explained that delays in tariff hikes might weaken the US dollar and reduce bond yields. If this occurs, it could benefit emerging markets like India. However, it was emphasized that for foreign institutional investors (FII) to consistently flow into India, stronger GDP growth and improved corporate earnings would be necessary.

As the market navigates this uncertainty, experts stated that India’s GDP growth and corporate earnings would be key indicators to watch. The performance of these macroeconomic data points will play a critical role in determining the direction of foreign investment and the stability of India’s stock markets in the coming months.

ALSO READ: Centre Expected To Maintain Fiscal Consolidation In FY26, Sets 4.5% Fiscal Deficit Target: Report

Filed under

Donald Trump tariffs Sensex drops Stock Market

