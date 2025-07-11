Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. IPO Opens: Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

The initial public offering (IPO) of Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. opened on July 10, 2025, and will end on July 14, 2025. Smartworks is a major player in India’s managed workspace industry. The company is planning to raise ₹582.56 crores through the IPO. The price band set for the IPO is between ₹387-₹407 per share.

The minimum investment required is ₹14,652 for 36 shares. Investors are allowed to bid for a maximum of 34 lots.

Key Promoters of Smartworks Spaces Ltd.

NS Niketan LLP holds the largest stake at 41.48%, SNS Infrarealty LLP holds 23.67%, Neeta Sarda holds 0.01%, and Harsh Binani HUF holds 0.03%, respectively.

Smartworks IPO Details

The Smartworks Coworking IPO consists of a fresh issue of 1.09 crore shares worth ₹445 crores and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.34 crore shares valued at ₹137.56 crores. The company has projected using this amount to repay debt, fund capital expenditure for new centres, and cover general corporate purposes.

The allotment process is set to be finalized by July 15, 2025, and the shares will then be listed on July 17, 2025.

Day 1 Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed to 0.74 times so far. Retail investors showed a subscription of 0.88 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) registered minimal interest with subscriptions of 0.00 and 1.38 times, respectively.

About Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd.

The company provides customized managed workspace solutions and was founded in 2015. It has its headquarters in NCR, Gurugram. Smartworks is one of India’s largest providers of office spaces.

The company has its operations in 50 centres across 15 cities, covering a total area of 8.99 million square feet. It serves approximately 800 enterprise clients, providing flexible, tech-enabled, fully serviced workspaces tailored to mid- and large-sized businesses.

The focus of the company is on mid-to-large aspirational enterprises, and it has built a growing client base. Their clients include Indian corporates, startups, and MNCs having their operations in India. Smartworks provides value-centric pricing and a better office experience with access to enhanced services and amenities.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Please conduct thorough research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

