Home > Business > Snehaa Organics IPO Day 2 Oversubscribed: Should You Jump In, Check Details?

Snehaa Organics Ltd., a delhi based company is oversubscribed to 24.62 times in the first half of Day 2. The IPO will close on September 02, 2025. The company has its specialization in solvent recovery and recycling, offering green and cost-effective solutions across pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and paints.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 1, 2025 12:16:59 IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of Snehaa Organics Ltd has been launched for subscription starting on Day 2, attracting strong interest across retail segment. The ₹32.68 crore public issue, which opened on August 29, 2025, will remain open for bidding until September 2, 2025.

As of Day 2, the IPO has just opened and no complete subscription data is yet available publicly. However, analysts and brokers have already termed the offer “Subscribe”, indicating initial investor interest and a positive outlook.

The strong demand signals growing confidence in the company’s sustainability driven business model.

Snehaa Organics Ltd IPO Details

  • Bid Opening Date: August 29, 2025
  • Bid Closing Date: September 2, 2025
  • IPO Size: ₹32.68 crore
  • Price Band: ₹115 ₹122
  • Min Investment: 1,000 shares
  • Allotment of Shares: September 3, 2025
  • Expected Listing NSE/SME: September 5, 2025

Snehaa Organics Ltd: Subscription Status on Day 2

As of Day 2, the IPO has been subscribed 24.62 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 24.62x

• Retail Investors: 5.37x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.00x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 1.61x

(Data: September 01, 2025 | 11:55 am)

Snehaa Organics Ltd: Company Background

Snehaa Organics Ltd was founded in October 2017 in Delhi. The company has its specialization in solvent recovery and recycling, offering green and cost-effective solutions across pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and paints.

The company has gradually expanded its manufacturing capacity, equipped with 60 KL kettles and 27 KL reactors, and distinguished strong B2B associations in organized, structured, and quality-sensitive markets.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Sneha Organics IPO

