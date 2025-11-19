LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pm Kisan 21st installment Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news Pm Kisan 21st installment Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news Pm Kisan 21st installment Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news Pm Kisan 21st installment Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pm Kisan 21st installment Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news Pm Kisan 21st installment Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news Pm Kisan 21st installment Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news Pm Kisan 21st installment Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Star Engineers and ConnectM Form StarConnectM LLP to Drive the Future of Smart Mobility

Star Engineers and ConnectM Form StarConnectM LLP to Drive the Future of Smart Mobility

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: November 19, 2025 10:51:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Star Engineers and ConnectM Form StarConnectM LLP to Drive the Future of Smart Mobility

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: Star Engineers India Pvt. Ltd. and ConnectM Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. have announced the formation of a new joint venture, StarConnectM LLP, established to design, develop, manufacture, and scale intelligent connected vehicle products for Automotive OEMs, with a roadmap toward broader mobility platforms.

In today’s rapidly transforming automotive landscape, where software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and connected architectures are reshaping how OEMs design and deliver mobility, StarConnectM brings together the best of both worlds: Star Engineers’ large-scale manufacturing excellence, process reliability, and quality assurance and ConnectM’s Smart Vehicle Electronics & Intelligent Mobility Solutions

This strategic alliance creates an integrated capability that few in the industry possess, combining the ability to innovate at the speed of software with the scale and reliability of mature automotive production systems.

StarConnectM LLP marks a milestone in our journey toward intelligent mobility,” said Mr. Divya Ramraika, Managing Director, Star Engineers. “With ConnectM’s technology and Star’s manufacturing strength, we are creating scalable, reliable, and connected solutions that redefine the end-user experience.

Mr. Girish Subramanya, Managing Director of ConnectM, added, “This joint venture eliminates the traditional gap between innovation and manufacturing. Automotive OEMs today need partners who can deliver technology architectures for connected, software-defined vehicles and also scale them seamlessly into production. StarConnectM stands exactly at that intersection, creating an ecosystem where technology and manufacturing co-exist as one integrated value chain.”

Key Highlights of the Joint Venture

  • Entity: StarConnectM LLP
  • Partners: Star Engineers India Pvt. Ltd. and ConnectM Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
  • Focus: Intelligent connected vehicle products, including connected vehicle architecture, software-defined vehicle platforms, and next-generation mobility electronics
  • Operations: Manufacturing excellence and quality systems by Star Engineers; technology innovation, software, and cloud enablement by ConnectM
  • Core Strength: A rare combination of large-scale, high-quality production and deep technology innovation that delivers a unified solution for OEMs seeking reliable, connected, and intelligent products
  • Value Proposition: End-to-end capability for Automotive OEMs from concept to production, integrating IoT intelligence, embedded electronics & software, and scalable manufacturing within one cohesive ecosystem
  • Territory: India (initially) with a roadmap for select global market expansion

About Star Engineers

Star Engineers India Pvt. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of advanced automotive electronic systems, supplying global OEMs with products such as controllers, sensors, chargers, and clusters. Backed by decades of manufacturing excellence, process discipline, and strong quality systems, Star Engineers delivers scalable production aligned with global standards for safety, reliability, and performance.

About ConnectM Technology Solutions

ConnectM Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a technology company specializing in smart Mobility Solutions that include but not limited to Vehicle Control Units, Instrument Clusters, IoT, telematics, and vehicle intelligence software. Its expertise spans connected vehicle architecture, software-defined vehicles, embedded systems, and cloud analytics, enabling OEMs and enterprises to build intelligent, data-driven mobility products. ConnectM’s platforms empower customers to accelerate their transition toward smarter, connected, and software-centric vehicles.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 10:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Bharat TULIP- Seller Buyer Meet Event on 20th November to Connect Artisans with Industry Stakeholders

Tenneco Clean Air Makes Stellar Debut: Lists At ₹505 On NSE, Pops 27% As Street Expectations And GMP Predictions Get Proven Right

Elon Musk Mocks Jeff Bezos as ‘Copycat’ After Amazon Launches $6.2B AI Startup Prometheus

Stock Market Today: Soft Start On Dalal Street; Global Jitters Pull Sensex, Nifty Into The Red

Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG’s Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies

LATEST NEWS

Happy Birthday Tara Sutaria: Hit Movies, Achievements & Net Worth

PM Kisan 21st Installment: Big Relief For Farmers, Installment Hits Bank Accounts Today- Here Are The Key Details

Amavasya on 19 or 20 November 2025? Check Exact Date, Full Tithi & Puja Timings

Eight-Month Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Samanvitha Dhareshwar, Unborn Child Killed In Fatal BMW Hit In Australia

Happy International Men’s Day! Best Messages, Quotes, Wishes To Share To Your Loved Ones

US Deports 200 Indian Nationals Including Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, Punjab Fugitives, Flight To Land In Delhi

Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?

Sheikh Hasina’s Son- Wazed Warns India On Terror Groups In Bangladesh, Says ‘India Will Not Act On ‘Illegal’ Extradition Request’

Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG’s Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies

Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Gang Ties, Controversies & His Role in Baba Siddique Murder Case

Star Engineers and ConnectM Form StarConnectM LLP to Drive the Future of Smart Mobility

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Star Engineers and ConnectM Form StarConnectM LLP to Drive the Future of Smart Mobility

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Star Engineers and ConnectM Form StarConnectM LLP to Drive the Future of Smart Mobility
Star Engineers and ConnectM Form StarConnectM LLP to Drive the Future of Smart Mobility
Star Engineers and ConnectM Form StarConnectM LLP to Drive the Future of Smart Mobility
Star Engineers and ConnectM Form StarConnectM LLP to Drive the Future of Smart Mobility

QUICK LINKS