Starlink Complies with Brazilian Court Order to Block Elon Musk’s X

Starlink had informed Brazil’s telecommunications regulator, Anatel, that it would not adhere to the court order unless Justice Alexandre de Moraes reversed his decision.

Elon Musk’s Starlink has reversed its position and agreed to comply with a Brazilian Supreme Court order to block access to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. This decision comes after the court froze Starlink’s assets in an attempt to enforce compliance.

Initially, Starlink had informed Brazil’s telecommunications regulator, Anatel, that it would not adhere to the court order unless Justice Alexandre de Moraes reversed his decision. However, in a recent statement on X, Starlink confirmed its commitment to enforce the blocking order, despite ongoing legal disputes.

“Despite the illegal freezing of our assets, we are complying with the order to block X in Brazil,” the company stated. “We will continue to pursue all legal avenues, as will others who believe that Justice de Moraes’s recent order violates the Brazilian constitution.”

Musk has been vocally critical of de Moraes, calling him a “disgrace to judges’ robes” in posts on X. He has not commented on the company’s operational changes in Brazil since the compliance announcement.

The legal conflict began when Justice de Moraes froze Starlink’s accounts to enforce penalties exceeding $3 million against X for failing to appoint a local legal representative. This representative is necessary for handling court notifications and taking required actions, such as account takedowns. De Moraes’s order to suspend X was upheld by a Supreme Court panel, intensifying the clash between the Brazilian judiciary and Musk.

If Starlink had continued to defy the court order, Anatel had the authority to seize equipment from Starlink’s 23 ground stations, potentially disrupting the company’s internet service quality, according to Anatel board member Artur Coimbra.

Legal experts have questioned the rationale behind freezing Starlink’s accounts, given that Starlink and X are separate entities with distinct shareholder structures. Musk has highlighted the lack of integration between his companies as a key point in his defence.

X has had ongoing disputes with de Moraes over its reluctance to block users, primarily far-right activists who are accused of undermining Brazilian democracy and supporting former President Jair Bolsonaro. X has argued that de Moraes’s demand for a local representative is a move to exert greater control over the company.

The reversal by Starlink is welcomed by many in Brazil who rely on its service, particularly in remote regions where traditional internet access is limited. Starlink, which began operations in Brazil in January 2022, has around 250,000 customers, providing high-speed internet where fixed antennas previously offered slow, unreliable connections.

Despite its growing presence, Starlink’s market share in Brazil remains small, at just 0.5%, trailing behind established internet providers. The company’s compliance with the court order marks a significant shift in its approach amid Musk’s high-profile public comments.

Marietje Schaake, International Policy Director at Stanford University’s Cyber Policy Center, noted that the confrontation between Musk and de Moraes underscores the growing influence and controversy surrounding tech leaders. “This battle highlights how powerful and provocative tech executives have become,” Schaake said. “Brazil is unlikely to be the last country to seek accountability or impose regulatory constraints.”

