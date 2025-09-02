LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Closing Bells Today: Nifty And Sensex Slip As Investor Caution Grows

Stock Market Closing Bells Today: Nifty And Sensex Slip As Investor Caution Grows

Stock Market Closing Today: Nifty and Sensex declined today as investor caution dominated. Financials and banking stocks underperformed, while Midcap and PSU stocks gained. Key losers included M&M; top gainers were Mobikwik and Greaves Cotton.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 2, 2025 16:14:47 IST

Stock market Today | Market Takes a Dip: Nifty and Sensex Slip Amid Investor Caution

Stock market Today was not a smooth ride. The Nifty attempted to retain its position but fell down to below the 24,600 mark and closed 45 points below at 24,580. Talk about a tease! The Sensex was not left out either because it fell 207 points to close at 80,158. Appears as though the investors were being a little timid- possibly, a little nervous too, because the bad market feeling was in the limelight.

The market had different plans whether you wanted the market to be green or not, and here we are told that ups and downs are a part of the game. Markets are sometimes difficult to get a hold of! But do not give up; all dips may be disguised opportunities. You just have to watch carefully, you will be able to make another clever step in a moment. Anyway, patience is the commodity in the market.

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today

  • Financial sector stocks underperformed.
  • Leading banking stocks closed in negative territory.
  • Nifty Bank index fell sharply by 341 points to 53,661.
  • Midcap index registered gains, rising 152 points to 56,977.
  • Individual Stock Movers
    • Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was the top loser, declining over 2%, impacted by recent developments in the automobile sector.
    • Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) stocks like Power Grid and NTPC attracted buying interest.
    • PSU stocks were among the day’s leading gainers.

Stock Market Hits The Lowest Today

Intraday Low Points

  • Sensex lowest today: 80,051.08 at 2:30 PM
  • Nifty lowest today: 24,540.30 at 2:30 PM

Stock Market Opening

  • Sensex rises 155 points to 80,520
  • Nifty gains 28 points to 24,653

Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

  • One Mobikwik Systems Ltd.- Up 18.24% (43.29)
  • Sammaan Capital Ltd.-  Up 11.11% (13.94)
  • Greaves Cotton Ltd.- Up 10.39% (21.30)
  • Avanti Feeds Ltd.-  Up 7.71% (48.75)
  • MRF Ltd.- Up 6.25% (9050.00)

Top Losers In Stock Market Today

  • ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd.- Down 5.01% (-6.66)
  • Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.- Down 4.84% (-511.00)
  • DSJ Keep Learning Ltd.- Down 4.77% (-0.15)
  • Patel Retail Ltd.-  Down 4.12% (-10.80)
  • Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.- Down 4.06% (-22.25)

Tags: business newsniftysensexstock market todaytop gainerstop loosers

