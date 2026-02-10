LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB bangladesh CM Punk donald trump Asian markets bihar Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCB bangladesh CM Punk donald trump Asian markets bihar Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCB bangladesh CM Punk donald trump Asian markets bihar Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCB bangladesh CM Punk donald trump Asian markets bihar Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB bangladesh CM Punk donald trump Asian markets bihar Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCB bangladesh CM Punk donald trump Asian markets bihar Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCB bangladesh CM Punk donald trump Asian markets bihar Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCB bangladesh CM Punk donald trump Asian markets bihar Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Tuesday In Green As Sensex Holds Above 84,000, Nifty Opens Over 25,800 On Global Optimism And Trade Deal Hopes

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Tuesday In Green As Sensex Holds Above 84,000, Nifty Opens Over 25,800 On Global Optimism And Trade Deal Hopes

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened higher on positive global cues and India–US trade optimism. Firm pre-opening trends and steady Sensex, Nifty gains signal cautious confidence as investors assess sustainability.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 10, 2026 09:23:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Tuesday In Green As Sensex Holds Above 84,000, Nifty Opens Over 25,800 On Global Optimism And Trade Deal Hopes

Stock Market Today: Green Dalal Street Amid Positive Gobal Cues 

The stock market on Dalal Street started Tuesday’s session on a positive note, tracking upbeat global market trends and continued optimism around the India–US trade agreement. Firm pre-opening cues and early gains in the Sensex and Nifty indicate that investors are approaching the market with a mix of caution and confidence.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (10 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

Indian benchmark indices trade firm in pre-opening session, with Sensex and Nifty gaining over 0.3%, signaling a positive start for Dalal Street amid supportive market cues.

Stock Market Opening Bell

        • Nifty 50: 25,901.55, up 34.25 points (+0.13%)

        • Sensex: 84,170.63, up 104.88 points (+0.12%)

        Indian benchmark indices trade mildly higher, with Sensex and Nifty posting modest gains, indicating cautious optimism among investors as markets consolidate after recent rallies.

        Stocks To Watch Today

        • Gravita India: Signed binding term sheet to acquire up to 100% stake in Rasthriya Metal Industries for ₹565 crore
        • RailTel Corporation: Received ₹454.94 crore LoA from West Central Railway
        • Pfizer: Q3FY26 net profit at ₹141.8 crore vs ₹127.6 crore YoY; revenue rose to ₹645 crore from ₹538 crore
        • Texmaco Rail and Engineering: Q3 profit fell 44.2% to ₹42.8 crore; revenue declined to ₹1,041.6 crore

        Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Nykaa, BSE, Aurobindo Pharma, Marico, Linde India, RailTel, Pfizer, Navin Fluorine, Gravita, Ceigall India, ISGEC Heavy, Trident, Genus Power, Eternal In Focus

        Stock Market On Monday

        The Monday trading session at Dalal Street ended on a positive note as bullish investors remained in control. Optimism around the India–US interim trade agreement fueled broad-based market gains. The Sensex rose 485 points to reclaim the 84,000 level, while the Nifty held firmly above 25,850. Midcaps and smallcaps stole the spotlight, signaling a rising risk appetite among investors. All indices ended higher as sector-wide buying continued, led by media, realty, metals, and PSU banks. Stocks such as SBI, Titan, and Dr Reddy’s supported the rally, while defensive stocks lagged. With global cues supportive and investor sentiment upbeat, the key challenge now is whether the market can sustain this momentum.

        First published on: Feb 10, 2026 9:23 AM IST
        ——————————————–
        Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
        ————————————————–

        Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

        Tags: Dalal Street todayGlobal Market Cueshome-hero-pos-12India US trade dealindian stock marketmarket opening todayNifty 50 todaysensex todayShare Market Newsstock market todayStocks to watch today

        RELATED News

        What’s Shaping the Indian Stock Market Today? Sensex and Nifty 50 React to Global Rally, Trade Deal Boosts Investor Sentiment

        Olympic Gold Medal Worth Revealed: How Much Real Gold Athletes Actually Have And Its Surprising Value

        BIG Relief For India’s Salaried Employees: EPFO’s New App To Allow Direct EPF Withdrawal Through UPI From April | Key Features Explained

        CONCEPT MEDICAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AMONG INDIA’S TOP 30 MID-SIZE BEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING 2026

        Dumas Art Project inaugurated its 11th edition

        LATEST NEWS

        Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Tuesday In Green As Sensex Holds Above 84,000, Nifty Opens Over 25,800 On Global Optimism And Trade Deal Hopes

        IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match Row: Pakistan Ends Its ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ Boycott Drama — Here’s Why The U-Turn Move Was Expected

        Happy Teddy Day 2026: Top 50 Romantic Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status, Photos For Valentine Week

        Bangladesh Vs India: Who Has The Better US Trade Deal As Dhaka Secures 19% Tariff, Zero Duty On Select Textiles Just Ahead Of Polls?

        WWE Monday Night Raw: CM Punk To Defend World Heavyweight Title Against Finn Balor In Blockbuster Elimination Chamber Match

        WWE Monday Night Raw: AJ Lee Officially Booked To Face Becky Lynch In Highly Anticipated Elimination Chamber Match

        Who Is Pouria Hamidi? Iranian Man Asks Donald Trump To ‘Attack Iran, Don’t Negotiate’ In Chilling Final Video Before Suicide

        WATCH – ‘Not Satisfied With Your Answer’: Young BJP MLA Maithili Thakur Interrupts Minister Over Dilapidated Hospital Buildings, Triggers Heated Moments In Bihar Assembly

        Keir Starmer Refuses To Resign, Vows To Remain UK PM Amid Epstein Scandal Pressure

        ‘Zero Reciprocal Tariff Could’ve Won You The Match!’ Piyush Goyal’s Sharp Dig At Sergio Gor

        Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Tuesday In Green As Sensex Holds Above 84,000, Nifty Opens Over 25,800 On Global Optimism And Trade Deal Hopes

        Follow Us

        Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

        NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

        TOP CATEGORIES

        QUICK LINKS

        Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Tuesday In Green As Sensex Holds Above 84,000, Nifty Opens Over 25,800 On Global Optimism And Trade Deal Hopes

        Follow Us

        Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

        NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

        TOP CATEGORIES

        Group Websites

        Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Tuesday In Green As Sensex Holds Above 84,000, Nifty Opens Over 25,800 On Global Optimism And Trade Deal Hopes
        Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Tuesday In Green As Sensex Holds Above 84,000, Nifty Opens Over 25,800 On Global Optimism And Trade Deal Hopes
        Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Tuesday In Green As Sensex Holds Above 84,000, Nifty Opens Over 25,800 On Global Optimism And Trade Deal Hopes
        Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Tuesday In Green As Sensex Holds Above 84,000, Nifty Opens Over 25,800 On Global Optimism And Trade Deal Hopes

        QUICK LINKS