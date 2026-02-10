Stocks To Watch Today: Nykaa, BSE, Aurobindo Pharma, Marico, Linde India, RailTel, Pfizer, Navin Fluorine, Gravita, Ceigall India, ISGEC Heavy, Trident, Genus Power, Eternal In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Let’s See Which share will make your portfolio greener today!

The GIFT Nifty shows positive signs, indicating that Dalal Street may maintain Monday’s positive momentum. The futures were trading at 25,988, up 79.5 points (0.31%) as of 7:39 AM, suggesting that the market trend could remain bullish at the opening.

The Asia-Pacific region has started on an upward note. Japanese markets touched another record, while South Korea’s Kospi index hovered near its all-time high, with gains of 2.8% and 1.2%, respectively, setting the tone for Indian markets.

Wall Street played its part overnight. The Dow Jones closed just shy of a fresh high, while the S&P 500 and the Dow finished 0.5% and 0.04% higher, keeping global market sentiment positive.

A stronger dollar led to a decline in gold and silver after two consecutive sessions of gains. Gold and silver futures slipped by around 0.6% during morning trade.

The market opening will be crucial in determining whether the ongoing rally extends further or loses momentum.

Stocks To Watch Today

Corporate Developments

Marico: Subsidiary to acquire 75% stake in Vietnam-based Skinetiq for ₹261.6 crore

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures): Completed acquisition of Nudges Wellness

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers: Signed MoU with Hindustan Shipyard

Gravita India: Signed binding term sheet to acquire up to 100% stake in Rasthriya Metal Industries for ₹565 crore

Indoco Remedies: GST inspection concluded; no official notice issued

Ambuja Cements: NCLT Ahmedabad approved merger with Sanghi Industries

City Union Bank: RBI approved Vijay Anandh as MD and CEO effective May 1, 2026

Order Wins

Ceigall India: Received ₹1,700 crore LoA from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar for a 220 MW project

RailTel Corporation: Received ₹454.94 crore LoA from West Central Railway

Bulk Deal

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: Malabar Gold sold 5.49 lakh shares (0.82%) at ₹170.68 per share worth ₹9.38 crore

Stocks in F&O Ban

SAIL

Sammaan Capital

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

Apollo Tyres

Aurionpro Solutions

BMW Ventures

CCL Products (India)

Emami

Jubilant Ingrevia

NHPC

PTL Enterprises

RITES

Transport Corporation of India

Tube Investments of India

Wealth First Portfolio Managers

Stocks Trading Ex-Date for Income Distribution

Capital Infra Trust

Knowledge Realty Trust

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Pfizer: Q3FY26 net profit at ₹141.8 crore vs ₹127.6 crore YoY; revenue rose to ₹645 crore from ₹538 crore

Aurobindo Pharma: Q3FY26 net profit at ₹910 crore vs ₹846 crore YoY; revenue at ₹8,646 crore vs ₹7,979 crore; to acquire 26% stake in Garuda Renewables; NCLT approved merger of Curateq Biologics and Auro Vaccines

Navin Fluorine International: Q3FY26 net profit at ₹185.4 crore vs ₹83.6 crore YoY; revenue at ₹892.4 crore vs ₹606.2 crore

Neuland Laboratories

Wockhardt

Consumer, FMCG and Retail

Britannia Industries

Titan Company

United Breweries

Bata India: Q3 profit rose 12.6% to ₹66.1 crore; revenue increased to ₹944.7 crore

Gulf Oil Lubricants India: Q3 profit fell 22% to ₹76.4 crore; revenue rose to ₹1,017.6 crore

Trident

Infrastructure, Engineering and Capital Goods

Afcons Infrastructure

Dilip Buildcon

ISGEC Heavy Engineering: Q3 profit rose 76.5% to ₹97.5 crore; revenue at ₹1,738.6 crore

Texmaco Rail and Engineering: Q3 profit fell 44.2% to ₹42.8 crore; revenue declined to ₹1,041.6 crore

PNC Infratech: Q3 profit slipped 5.7% to ₹76.8 crore; revenue at ₹1,200.7 crore

Power, Energy and Utilities

Oil India

Torrent Power

NLC India

NTPC Green Energy

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals: Q3 profit rose 18.1% to ₹158.1 crore; revenue at ₹2,941 crore

Ramco Cements: Q3 profit jumped 111.4% to ₹385.6 crore; revenue at ₹2,105.7 crore

Auto and Auto Ancillaries

Eicher Motors

Escorts Kubota

Samvardhana Motherson International

NRB Bearings: Q3 profit rose 34.2% to ₹28.6 crore; revenue at ₹327.9 crore

Sansera Engineering: Q3 profit rose 23.4% to ₹68.7 crore; revenue at ₹907.7 crore

BFSI and Financial Services

BSE: Q3 net profit surged 174% to ₹601.8 crore; revenue at ₹1,244.1 crore

Edelweiss Financial Services

IIFL Capital Services

Karnataka Bank

Authum Investment and Infrastructure

Chemicals and Speciality Chemicals

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals

India Glycols

HEG

(With Inputs)

