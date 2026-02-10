LIVE TV
Stocks To Watch Today: Nykaa, BSE, Aurobindo Pharma, Marico, Linde India, RailTel, Pfizer, Navin Fluorine, Gravita, Ceigall India, ISGEC Heavy, Trident, Genus Power, Eternal In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Nykaa, BSE, Aurobindo Pharma, Marico, Linde India, RailTel, Pfizer, Navin Fluorine, Gravita, Ceigall India, ISGEC Heavy, Trident, Genus Power, Eternal In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets are set for a positive start as global equities rally. Corporate actions, order wins, Q3 earnings, and ex-date stocks will drive stock-specific movements today.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 10, 2026 09:12:21 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: Nykaa, BSE, Aurobindo Pharma, Marico, Linde India, RailTel, Pfizer, Navin Fluorine, Gravita, Ceigall India, ISGEC Heavy, Trident, Genus Power, Eternal In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Let’s See Which share will make your portfolio greener today!

The GIFT Nifty shows positive signs, indicating that Dalal Street may maintain Monday’s positive momentum. The futures were trading at 25,988, up 79.5 points (0.31%) as of 7:39 AM, suggesting that the market trend could remain bullish at the opening.

The Asia-Pacific region has started on an upward note. Japanese markets touched another record, while South Korea’s Kospi index hovered near its all-time high, with gains of 2.8% and 1.2%, respectively, setting the tone for Indian markets.

Wall Street played its part overnight. The Dow Jones closed just shy of a fresh high, while the S&P 500 and the Dow finished 0.5% and 0.04% higher, keeping global market sentiment positive.

A stronger dollar led to a decline in gold and silver after two consecutive sessions of gains. Gold and silver futures slipped by around 0.6% during morning trade.

The market opening will be crucial in determining whether the ongoing rally extends further or loses momentum.

Stocks To Watch Today

Corporate Developments

  • Marico: Subsidiary to acquire 75% stake in Vietnam-based Skinetiq for ₹261.6 crore

  • Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures): Completed acquisition of Nudges Wellness

  • Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers: Signed MoU with Hindustan Shipyard

  • Gravita India: Signed binding term sheet to acquire up to 100% stake in Rasthriya Metal Industries for ₹565 crore

  • Indoco Remedies: GST inspection concluded; no official notice issued

  • Ambuja Cements: NCLT Ahmedabad approved merger with Sanghi Industries

  • City Union Bank: RBI approved Vijay Anandh as MD and CEO effective May 1, 2026

Order Wins

  • Ceigall India: Received ₹1,700 crore LoA from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar for a 220 MW project

  • RailTel Corporation: Received ₹454.94 crore LoA from West Central Railway

Bulk Deal

  • Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: Malabar Gold sold 5.49 lakh shares (0.82%) at ₹170.68 per share worth ₹9.38 crore

Stocks in F&O Ban

  • SAIL

  • Sammaan Capital

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

  • Apollo Tyres

  • Aurionpro Solutions

  • BMW Ventures

  • CCL Products (India)

  • Emami

  • Jubilant Ingrevia

  • NHPC

  • PTL Enterprises

  • RITES

  • Transport Corporation of India

  • Tube Investments of India

  • Wealth First Portfolio Managers

Stocks Trading Ex-Date for Income Distribution

  • Capital Infra Trust

  • Knowledge Realty Trust

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

  • Pfizer: Q3FY26 net profit at ₹141.8 crore vs ₹127.6 crore YoY; revenue rose to ₹645 crore from ₹538 crore

  • Aurobindo Pharma: Q3FY26 net profit at ₹910 crore vs ₹846 crore YoY; revenue at ₹8,646 crore vs ₹7,979 crore; to acquire 26% stake in Garuda Renewables; NCLT approved merger of Curateq Biologics and Auro Vaccines

  • Navin Fluorine International: Q3FY26 net profit at ₹185.4 crore vs ₹83.6 crore YoY; revenue at ₹892.4 crore vs ₹606.2 crore

  • Neuland Laboratories

  • Wockhardt

Consumer, FMCG and Retail

  • Britannia Industries

  • Titan Company

  • United Breweries

  • Bata India: Q3 profit rose 12.6% to ₹66.1 crore; revenue increased to ₹944.7 crore

  • Gulf Oil Lubricants India: Q3 profit fell 22% to ₹76.4 crore; revenue rose to ₹1,017.6 crore

  • Trident

Infrastructure, Engineering and Capital Goods

  • Afcons Infrastructure

  • Dilip Buildcon

  • ISGEC Heavy Engineering: Q3 profit rose 76.5% to ₹97.5 crore; revenue at ₹1,738.6 crore

  • Texmaco Rail and Engineering: Q3 profit fell 44.2% to ₹42.8 crore; revenue declined to ₹1,041.6 crore

  • PNC Infratech: Q3 profit slipped 5.7% to ₹76.8 crore; revenue at ₹1,200.7 crore

Power, Energy and Utilities

  • Oil India

  • Torrent Power

  • NLC India

  • NTPC Green Energy

  • Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals: Q3 profit rose 18.1% to ₹158.1 crore; revenue at ₹2,941 crore

  • Ramco Cements: Q3 profit jumped 111.4% to ₹385.6 crore; revenue at ₹2,105.7 crore

Auto and Auto Ancillaries

  • Eicher Motors

  • Escorts Kubota

  • Samvardhana Motherson International

  • NRB Bearings: Q3 profit rose 34.2% to ₹28.6 crore; revenue at ₹327.9 crore

  • Sansera Engineering: Q3 profit rose 23.4% to ₹68.7 crore; revenue at ₹907.7 crore

BFSI and Financial Services

  • BSE: Q3 net profit surged 174% to ₹601.8 crore; revenue at ₹1,244.1 crore

  • Edelweiss Financial Services

  • IIFL Capital Services

  • Karnataka Bank

  • Authum Investment and Infrastructure

Chemicals and Speciality Chemicals

  • Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals

  • India Glycols

  • HEG

(With Inputs)

Also read: What’s Shaping the Indian Stock Market Today? Sensex and Nifty 50 React to Global Rally, Trade Deal Boosts Investor Sentiment

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 8:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: business news, Dalal Street today, GIFT Nifty today, indian shares today, Indian stock market today, market opening today, Nifty 50 outlook, q3 results india, sensex today, stock market news India, Stocks to watch today

Stocks To Watch Today: Nykaa, BSE, Aurobindo Pharma, Marico, Linde India, RailTel, Pfizer, Navin Fluorine, Gravita, Ceigall India, ISGEC Heavy, Trident, Genus Power, Eternal In Focus

