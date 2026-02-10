What’s Shaping the Indian Stock Market Today? Sensex and Nifty 50 React to Global Rally, Trade Deal Boosts Investor Sentiment

Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Likely To Open Higher on Tuesday
Looks like Dalal Street is going to wake up on the right side of the bed with a cup of coffee! The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, taking cues from upbeat global markets.
Across Asia, markets are smiling too-Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi surged, while Wall Street had its tech rally encore overnight.
On Monday, the home front joined the party after news of a preliminary India-US trade deal gave investors a boost.
- Sensex jumped 485 points (0.58%), closing at 84,065.75
- Nifty 50 added 174 points (0.68%), ending at 25,867.30
With global optimism in the air and US export beneficiaries in focus, traders might just buy first and ask questions later. Keep an eye on midcaps and metals-these could be the stars of the day!
What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?
Global Market Cues
Asian Markets
Asian markets traded higher following the Wall Street rally:
-
Japan Nikkei: +1.52%
-
Topix: +1.08%
-
South Korea Kospi: +1.21%
-
Kosdaq: +1.25%
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng futures: Higher opening indicated
Wall Street
US stock market ended higher on Monday:
-
Dow Jones: +20.20 points (0.04%) at 50,135.87
-
S&P 500: +32.52 points (0.47%) at 6,964.82
-
Nasdaq: +207.46 points (0.90%) at 23,238.67
Top movers included:
- Nvidia: +2.50%
- Microsoft: +3.13%
- AMD: +3.63%
- Apple: -1.17%
- Tesla: +1.51%
- Oracle: +9.6%
What Is Indian Market Futures Indicating?
Gift Nifty Today
Gift Nifty was trading around 25,990, a premium of nearly 75 points from Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for Indian benchmark indices.
Commodity Updates
Gold & Silver
-
Spot gold: $5,016.56/oz, down 1%
-
US gold futures (April): $5,041.60/oz, down 0.8%
-
Spot silver: $81.31/oz, down 2.5%
Crude Oil
-
Brent crude: $68.64/bbl, down 0.54%
-
WTI crude: $63.94/bbl, down 0.65%
Stock Market Today Outlook
Sensex Outlook: The Sensex reached 84,000 for the first time in multiple trading sessions, driven by high-beta financials and heavyweight industrials. The market establishes 83,500–83,700 as its main support level, while 84,400–84,500 serves as its first resistance point. New buying activity may emerge if prices successfully break through this resistance.
Nifty 50 Outlook: Nifty 50 formed a Doji candle, indicating that investors were indecisive. The market establishes 25,700–25,800 as its initial support level, while 25,950–26,000 functions as its resistance point. If Nifty breaks 26,000 with strong momentum, it could reach 26,350. Traders should monitor key price levels for buying opportunities during the current upward trend.
(Disclaimer: This article is just for the information purpose)
(With Inputs From ANI)
