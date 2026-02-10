LIVE TV
Home > Business > What’s Shaping the Indian Stock Market Today? Sensex and Nifty 50 React to Global Rally, Trade Deal Boosts Investor Sentiment

What’s Shaping the Indian Stock Market Today? Sensex and Nifty 50 React to Global Rally, Trade Deal Boosts Investor Sentiment

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street is set to open higher, boosted by upbeat global cues, India-US trade optimism, and strong Sensex/Nifty gains, while midcaps, metals, and technical levels guide potential buying opportunities.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 10, 2026 08:13:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What’s Shaping the Indian Stock Market Today? Sensex and Nifty 50 React to Global Rally, Trade Deal Boosts Investor Sentiment

Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Likely To Open Higher on Tuesday

Looks like Dalal Street is going to wake up on the right side of the bed with a cup of coffee! The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, taking cues from upbeat global markets.

Across Asia, markets are smiling too-Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi surged, while Wall Street had its tech rally encore overnight.

On Monday, the home front joined the party after news of a preliminary India-US trade deal gave investors a boost.

  • Sensex jumped 485 points (0.58%), closing at 84,065.75
  • Nifty 50 added 174 points (0.68%), ending at 25,867.30

With global optimism in the air and US export beneficiaries in focus, traders might just buy first and ask questions later. Keep an eye on midcaps and metals-these could be the stars of the day!

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?

Global Market Cues

Asian Markets

Asian markets extended Wall Street’s momentum, with Japan Nikkei (+1.52%), Topix (+1.08%), South Korea Kospi (+1.21%), and Kosdaq (+1.25%) rising, while Hong Kong Hang Seng futures pointed higher. Positive global cues are likely to lift Sensex and Nifty 50 at the open, signaling a strong start for Dalal Street.

Asian markets traded higher following the Wall Street rally:

  • Japan Nikkei: +1.52%

  • Topix: +1.08%

  • South Korea Kospi: +1.21%

  • Kosdaq: +1.25%

  • Hong Kong Hang Seng futures: Higher opening indicated

Wall Street

The US stock market ended higher on Monday, led by tech gains. Dow Jones rose 20.20 points (0.04%), S&P 500 gained 32.52 points (0.47%), and Nasdaq surged 207.46 points (0.90%). Key movers: Nvidia +2.5%, Microsoft +3.13%, AMD +3.63%, Apple -1.17%, Tesla +1.51%, Oracle +9.6%, boosting investor sentiment globally.

US stock market ended higher on Monday:

  • Dow Jones: +20.20 points (0.04%) at 50,135.87

  • S&P 500: +32.52 points (0.47%) at 6,964.82

  • Nasdaq: +207.46 points (0.90%) at 23,238.67

Top movers included:

  • Nvidia: +2.50%
  • Microsoft: +3.13%
  • AMD: +3.63%
  • Apple: -1.17%
  • Tesla: +1.51%
  • Oracle: +9.6%

What Is Indian Market Futures Indicating?

Gift Nifty Today

Gift Nifty was trading around 25,990, a premium of nearly 75 points from Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for Indian benchmark indices.

Commodity Updates

Gold & Silver

  • Spot gold: $5,016.56/oz, down 1%

  • US gold futures (April): $5,041.60/oz, down 0.8%

  • Spot silver: $81.31/oz, down 2.5%

Crude Oil

  • Brent crude: $68.64/bbl, down 0.54%

  • WTI crude: $63.94/bbl, down 0.65%

Stock Market Today Outlook

Sensex Outlook: The Sensex reached 84,000 for the first time in multiple trading sessions, driven by high-beta financials and heavyweight industrials. The market establishes 83,500–83,700 as its main support level, while 84,400–84,500 serves as its first resistance point. New buying activity may emerge if prices successfully break through this resistance.

Nifty 50 Outlook: Nifty 50 formed a Doji candle, indicating that investors were indecisive. The market establishes 25,700–25,800 as its initial support level, while 25,950–26,000 functions as its resistance point. If Nifty breaks 26,000 with strong momentum, it could reach 26,350. Traders should monitor key price levels for buying opportunities during the current upward trend.

(Disclaimer: This article is just for the information purpose)

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 8:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

What’s Shaping the Indian Stock Market Today? Sensex and Nifty 50 React to Global Rally, Trade Deal Boosts Investor Sentiment

