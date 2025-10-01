Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens On A Strong Positive Note, Sensex Up By 100pts And Nifty Nears To 24,700

Stock Market Today: Good morning, market watchers! What’s Cooking?

Stock Market Today kicked off with a cautious cheer as the Sensex climbed over 100 points and the Nifty tagged along with a 38-point gain. Is it confidence ahead of the RBI MPC meet, or just the calm before the rate storm?

GIFT Nifty gave us pre-open mood swings, while Asian markets couldn’t agree on a direction (classic group project energy). Meanwhile, PSU banks strutted ahead, metals flexed, and autos revved up, sectors clearly not waiting for the RBI green light.

Key stocks like Lupin (FDA flex), Atlantaa (infra boost), and ICICI Bank (not-so-fun GST notice) are making headlines. Yesterday’s flat close hinted at investor caution—but today? There’s a whiff of selective optimism in the air.

Watching the market today? Don’t just chase the noise- track the momentum. And hey, if you’re betting on the bulls, keep your stop-loss tight. If it’s the bears, you might not be wrong either. What’s your play?