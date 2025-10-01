Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens On A Strong Positive Note, Sensex Up By 100pts And Nifty Nears To 24,700

Stock Market Today kicked off with a cautious cheer as the Sensex climbed over 100 points and the Nifty tagged along with a 38-point gain. Is it confidence ahead of the RBI MPC meet, or just the calm before the rate storm?
GIFT Nifty gave us pre-open mood swings, while Asian markets couldn’t agree on a direction (classic group project energy). Meanwhile, PSU banks strutted ahead, metals flexed, and autos revved up, sectors clearly not waiting for the RBI green light.
Key stocks like Lupin (FDA flex), Atlantaa (infra boost), and ICICI Bank (not-so-fun GST notice) are making headlines. Yesterday’s flat close hinted at investor caution—but today? There’s a whiff of selective optimism in the air.
Watching the market today? Don’t just chase the noise- track the momentum. And hey, if you’re betting on the bulls, keep your stop-loss tight. If it’s the bears, you might not be wrong either. What’s your play?
Market Snapshot (October 1, 2025)
Pre-Opening Market Snapshot – October 1, 2025
- Sensex: 80,173.24 down 94.38 points (−0.12%)
- Nifty 50: 24,620.55 up 9.45 points (+0.038%)
Markets are showing mixed signals in the pre-opening session. While the Sensex is slightly in the red, the Nifty is holding marginal gains. Traders should stay alert as the RBI policy decision looms, and global cues remain uncertain. Early moves may not set the tone- watch how volumes and direction shape up post-open.
Opening Bell (9:15 AM):
Market Opening – October 1, 2025
- Sensex opens at 80,368.02, up 100.41 points (+0.13%)
- Nifty50 starts at 24,648.75, gaining 37.65 points (+0.15%)
Indian markets have opened on a positive note ahead of the RBI MPC outcome. Early gains reflect cautious optimism, with traders likely positioning around key announcements. Watch for volatility as the day progresses, especially in interest rate–sensitive sectors.
Stocks To Watch Today
Banking & Financials
-
ICICI Bank: Received a ₹216.27 crore GST show-cause notice for services related to minimum balance accounts.
-
Indian Overseas Bank: RBI imposed a ₹31.8 lakh penalty for non-compliance with priority sector lending norms.
-
ICICI Lombard: Receives ₹1,901 crore GST demand and penalty order related to co-insurance and re-insurance transactions.
Energy & Infrastructure
-
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA): Q2 YoY loan sanctions up 86% to ₹33,148 crore; disbursements up 54% to ₹15,043 crore.
-
Oil India And GAIL India: Signed an MoU to boost collaboration across the natural gas value chain.
-
Adani Enterprises: Subsidiary Adani Road Transport to acquire full stakes in Yashodhan Highways and KN Highways from DRN Infrastructure.
Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Enterprices, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Lupin, Awfis Space, Oil India, GAIL India, Atlantaa, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries And Many More In Focus Today, Here’s A Tip For Yo
Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers
Top Gainers
-
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: ₹1,635.00 (2.51%)
-
Mahindra & Mahindra: ₹3,453.50 (0.78%)
-
Reliance Industries: ₹1,372.85 (0.66%)
-
IndusInd Bank: ₹740.00 (0.61%)
-
Tech Mahindra: ₹1,405.70 (0.43%)
Top Losers
-
Infosys: ₹1,433.00 (-0.63%)
-
Bajaj Finance: ₹992.90 (-0.57%)
-
HDFC Bank: ₹947.15 (-0.42%)
-
Larsen & Toubro: ₹3,646.00 (-0.35%)
-
Ultratech Cement: ₹12,188.45 (-0.29%)
Stock Market On Tuesday
-
Indian markets ended flat to marginally lower ahead of the RBI’s policy announcement.
-
Sensex closed at 80,263, down 100 points or 0.13%.
-
Nifty50 settled at 24,610, down 25 points or 0.07%.
-
Investor sentiment remained cautious due to the upcoming RBI MPC outcome.
Sectoral Highlights
-
PSU Banks: Outperformed; Nifty PSU Bank index up 1.9%.
-
Metals: Gained 1%.
-
Auto: Added 0.5%.
-
Media: Declined 1%.
-
Realty and Consumer Durables: Down 0.9% each.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.