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Home > Business News > RED ALERT On Dalal Street: Sensex Slips Over 800 Points, Nifty Falls Below 24,000 As Global Concerns Shake Indian Stock Market Today

RED ALERT On Dalal Street: Sensex Slips Over 800 Points, Nifty Falls Below 24,000 As Global Concerns Shake Indian Stock Market Today

Stock Market Today:

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 09:26 IST

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RED ALERT On Dalal Street: Sensex Slips Over 800 Points, Nifty Falls Below 24,000 As Global Concerns Shake Indian Stock Market Today

    Stock Market Opening Bell.

    • Sensex opened at 76,554.74, down 773.45 points (-1.00%)
    • Nifty opened at 23,953.70, falling 222.45 points (-0.92%)
    • Heavy selling pressure seen across key sectors
    • Global concerns and weak sentiment weighed on markets early trade

    Indian markets opened sharply lower with Sensex plunging over 700 points and Nifty slipping below 24,000. Weak global cues, cautious investors and broad-based selling pressured Dalal Street in early trade.

    • Top Losers (Nifty):
    • Top Gainers (Nifty):

        Stocks To Watch Today

                  Stock Market On Friday

                  Dalal Street ended the week with nerves on edge and portfolios under pressure. Friday’s session turned into a sea of red as investors rushed for the exit amid weakness in banking, PSU and energy stocks. The Sensex tumbled 516.33 points to settle at 77,328.19, while the Nifty 50 slipped 150.50 points to close at 24,176.15.

                  Geopolitical tensions, a shaky rupee and global uncertainty kept traders in full “panic-refresh” mode throughout the week. Banking stocks took the biggest hit, dragging the Nifty Bank index down 1.31%. But every gloomy market has its surprise guest – IT stocks stepped up as the unlikely saviour, with the Nifty IT index climbing 1.21% and giving investors at least one reason to smile before the weekend.

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                  (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

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                  RED ALERT On Dalal Street: Sensex Slips Over 800 Points, Nifty Falls Below 24,000 As Global Concerns Shake Indian Stock Market Today

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                  RED ALERT On Dalal Street: Sensex Slips Over 800 Points, Nifty Falls Below 24,000 As Global Concerns Shake Indian Stock Market Today

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                  RED ALERT On Dalal Street: Sensex Slips Over 800 Points, Nifty Falls Below 24,000 As Global Concerns Shake Indian Stock Market Today
                  RED ALERT On Dalal Street: Sensex Slips Over 800 Points, Nifty Falls Below 24,000 As Global Concerns Shake Indian Stock Market Today
                  RED ALERT On Dalal Street: Sensex Slips Over 800 Points, Nifty Falls Below 24,000 As Global Concerns Shake Indian Stock Market Today
                  RED ALERT On Dalal Street: Sensex Slips Over 800 Points, Nifty Falls Below 24,000 As Global Concerns Shake Indian Stock Market Today

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