Stocks To Watch Today (May 11, 2026): Swiggy, Tata Consumer, PB Fintech, Blue Dart, Bank of Baroda Among Top Stocks In Focus

Weak global cues and rising oil prices may keep Dalal Street under pressure this week.

Traders are likely to be cautious as Dalal Street begins the week on a subdued note, weighed down by weak global cues, elevated crude oil prices and volatility due to earnings.

Traders are likely to start the week on a cautious note on the Dalal Street following weak global cues, high crude oil prices and volatility triggered by earnings.

Benchmark indices ended in the red for the second consecutive session on Friday. The BSE Sensex declined 516 points to 77,328.19, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 150 points to close at 24,176.15. Early cues from Gift Nifty also showed a weak start for domestic stocks.

The undertone is still cautious, but active trading is expected in a number of stocks, on the back of quarterly earnings, fundraising plans, bulk deals and key corporate developments.

What to Watch in Q4 Results Today

Some companies are expected to report March quarter earnings today, which could cause stock-specific volatility during the session.

Stocks expected to report earnings are:

Canara Bank UPL Bank

Fractal Analytics.

GR Infraprojects

GE Power India Ltd

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

JSW Energy JSW Energy Ltd

Mold-Tek Packaging

New India Assurance Company

Nuvama Wealth Management Pvt Ltd.

INOX PVR

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd

Shyam Metalics and Energy Syrma SGS Technology

Some companies are expected to announce their March quarter earnings during the session which could trigger fresh movement across banking, pharma, infrastructure, power and entertainment counters.

Here are the top stocks likely to be in focus in today’s trading session:

Swiggy.

Swiggy is likely to stay on traders’ radar after reporting a sharp 44.7% jump in revenue at Rs 6,383 crore. The food delivery giant also reduced its quarterly losses, with fast commerce and supply-chain businesses still posting aggressive growth.

Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products posted strong Q4 numbers with profit up 21.5% YoY and revenue up close to 18%. Investors will be eyeing momentum in the FMCG and beverages segment.

PB Fintech

PB Fintech is likely to be on the radar of traders as it got SEBI approval to operate as a stockbroker. The company also saw a large bulk deal after Tencent exited the stake.

Bank of Baroda (BoB)

Bank of Baroda delivered healthy quarterly results with improving asset quality and double digit profit growth. The stock could also be in focus on reports of a possible ₹6,000 crore bond fundraising plan.

Blue Dart Express

Blue Dart may see stock-specific action after weaker quarterly profit on revenue growth The logistics company also declared a dividend of ₹25 per share to its shareholders.

Oberoi Realty Ltd

Among the realty pack, Oberoi Realty showed one of the best performances in terms of earnings with profit rising over 62% and revenue up more than 50% year-on-year.

Affle 3i

Affle 3i attracted investors with a 20% revenue growth and plans to issue warrants worth ₹1,100 crore that could boost the promoter shareholding.

Sambhv Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd

Sambhv Steel was one of the outperforming midcap stocks, posting a sharp jump in net profit to ₹53.3 crore on the back of strong revenue growth and better operational performance.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd

Gujarat Ambuja Exports saw a sharp jump in profitability and margin expansion to be one of the standout earnings-driven movers in the broader market segment.

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure may be in focus after reporting a strong 23.6% increase in April toll collections, indicating rising traffic growth and infrastructure demand.

Canara Bank

Top banking stocks including Canara Bank will report March quarter earnings today. Traders will focus on loan growth trends, margins and asset quality.

JSW Energy

Investors will also be watching JSW Energy ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement as they track power demand, renewable energy expansion and margin trends.

PVR CINEMAS

PVR INOX could witness some action before its Q4 numbers as investors will be looking at box office collections, occupancy levels and guidance on future expansion.

TVS Motor Co

TVS Motor has introduced a new motorcycle model in Sri Lanka as part of its international expansion strategy. The auto stock will also be in focus.

Lloyds Metals & Energy

Lloyds Metals said the ₹750 crore NCD issue was fully subscribed, showing good investor appetite and confidence in the company’s plans for fund raising.

CMS Info Systems

CMS Info Systems gets Rs 400 crore, five-year ATM outsourcing deal from HDFC Bank The deal covers currency forecasting, ATM management and logistics related managed services.

Steel Authority of India Limited

SAIL will remain in the limelight with Ashok Kumar Panda taking over as Chairman and Managing Director of the company from May 9.

RateGain Travel Technologies

RateGain Travel Technologies on Monday said Rohan Mittal has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect due to personal reasons. Ankit Agarwal has been appointed interim CFO effective May 9.

Honasa Consumer Ltd

Honasa Consumer said Chief Business Officer Yatish Bhargava has resigned on personal grounds and will be leaving the senior management team effective May 15.

Lenskart

Lenskart saw huge institutional participation, with over 80 investors picking up a 6.46% stake worth ₹5,313.6 crore through block deals from several existing shareholders and investment entities.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd

Kedia Securities’ purchase of shares in Quick Heal Technologies could draw the company’s attention. Kedia Securities bought 4.5 lakh shares of the cybersecurity company at ₹209.13 apiece.

Value 360 Communications

Value 360 Communications shares are set to list today on the NSE SME platform and may draw investors’ attention at the time of debut trade.

Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance will trade ex-dividend today and PAE, which could see price movement during the session.

Analysts see trading activity driven by earnings-led moves and company-specific triggers, particularly in midcap and high-beta stocks, with crude oil prices remaining high and global sentiment still fragile.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)