Stock Market Today: Muted Mood on Dalal Street as Sensex and Nifty Open Lower

Wall Street Overnight Major US indices reversed sharply from early gains.

Dow Jones: – 386.51 pts (–0.84%) to 45,752.26

386.51 pts (–0.84%) to 45,752.26 S&P 500: -103.40 pts (–1.56%) to 6,538.76

-103.40 pts (–1.56%) to 6,538.76 Nasdaq: -486.18 pts (–2.15%) to 22,078.05

-486.18 pts (–2.15%) to 22,078.05 Tech stocks led the drop as Nvidia’s early boost faded.

Massive reversal in AI stocks; Nvidia saw a $400 billion value swing.

value swing. US futures edge slightly higher after the weak close. US Macro & Commodities Stronger-than-expected US jobs data clouds Fed rate-cut hopes.

Nonfarm payrolls rose 119,000 in September.

in September. Unemployment rate climbed to 4.4% , highest since Oct 2021.

, highest since Oct 2021. US 10-year yield eased after latest jobless data.

USD strengthened as rate-cut expectations dimmed.

Oil prices slipped as US pushed for Russia-Ukraine peace discussions.

Gold fell on reduced rate-cut prospects.

Bitcoin declined to its lowest since April. Asian Markets Asian indices mirrored global weakness with broad declines.

Nikkei slumped; SoftBank dropped 10% .

slumped; . Japan’s October core inflation rose at its fastest pace since July.

Kospi fell over 3% , with sharp cuts across the region.

fell over , with sharp cuts across the region. Taiwan Weighted index also dropped between 2-3%. Global Market Sentiment Nvidia’s strong earnings failed to sustain global AI rally.

Risk assets sold off as interest-rate uncertainty returned.

Strong US jobs data tempered expectations of a Fed rate cut. India – Early Indicators GIFT Nifty signals a muted start for Indian markets.

Stock Market Thursday

Market Wrap, Thursday

Nifty finally cracked the 26,200 mark, its first visit since September 2024, riding high on Nvidia’s blockbuster earnings and glowing Q4 outlook. Sensex joined the party too, climbing 446 points to 85,632, while Nifty closed just shy of the milestone at 26,192.

Midcaps and smallcaps played shy, ending slightly lower, but Nifty Bank stole the spotlight with yet another record high at 59,440.

Sectors were split: autos, capital goods, and energy inched up, while consumer durables and PSU banks slipped.

Top performers included Eicher Motors, Bajaj twins, RIL, and Tech Mahindra, while Asian Paints, Titan, and HCL Tech cooled off.

