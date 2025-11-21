LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Muted Mood on Dalal Street as Sensex and Nifty Open Lower

Stock Market Today: Sensex fell 285 points to 85,347 and Nifty slipped 82 points to 26,109 in pre-opening trade, signalling a weak start for Indian markets amid global volatility and cautious sentiment.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 21, 2025 09:17:13 IST

Stock Market Today: Readers lets dive into the fresh updates on the last trading day of the week!

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (20 November, 2025)

            Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

            Sensex & Nifty at Opening

            • Sensex: 85,366.19
            • Change: −266.49 (−0.31%)
            • Nifty: 26,103.65
            • Change: −88.50 (−0.34%)
            • Markets opened in the red
            • Weak global cues weighing on sentiment

            Sensex dropped 266 points to 85,366, while Nifty slipped 88 points to 26,103 at the opening bell, reflecting weak global cues and cautious investor sentiment across domestic equities.

            Stocks To Watch Today

            Energy & Utilities

            • Reliance Industries (RIL): Stopped importing Russian crude oil into Jamnagar SEZ refinery from Nov 20.

            • JSW Energy: Approved as holding company of KSK Mahanadi Power; Raigarh Champa Rail Infrastructure resolution plan approved, subject to NCLT approval.

            • Hyundai Motor India: Invested ₹21.46 crore as second tranche in FPEL TN Wind Farm; total stake now 26.49%, aggregate investment ₹38.05 crore.

            • Adani Ports & SEZ: CRISIL reaffirms AAA/Stable rating for bank facilities & NCDs; CP rating reaffirmed at A1+.

                Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market, US Markets

                  Wall Street Overnight

                  • Major US indices reversed sharply from early gains.
                  • Dow Jones: –386.51 pts (–0.84%) to 45,752.26
                  • S&P 500: -103.40 pts (–1.56%) to 6,538.76
                  • Nasdaq: -486.18 pts (–2.15%) to 22,078.05
                  • Tech stocks led the drop as Nvidia’s early boost faded.
                  • Massive reversal in AI stocks; Nvidia saw a $400 billion value swing.
                  • US futures edge slightly higher after the weak close.

                  US Macro & Commodities

                  • Stronger-than-expected US jobs data clouds Fed rate-cut hopes.
                  • Nonfarm payrolls rose 119,000 in September.
                  • Unemployment rate climbed to 4.4%, highest since Oct 2021.
                  • US 10-year yield eased after latest jobless data.
                  • USD strengthened as rate-cut expectations dimmed.
                  • Oil prices slipped as US pushed for Russia-Ukraine peace discussions.
                  • Gold fell on reduced rate-cut prospects.
                  • Bitcoin declined to its lowest since April.

                  Asian Markets

                  • Asian indices mirrored global weakness with broad declines.
                  • Nikkei slumped; SoftBank dropped 10%.
                  • Japan’s October core inflation rose at its fastest pace since July.
                  • Kospi fell over 3%, with sharp cuts across the region.
                  • Taiwan Weighted index also dropped between 2-3%.

                  Global Market Sentiment

                  • Nvidia’s strong earnings failed to sustain global AI rally.
                  • Risk assets sold off as interest-rate uncertainty returned.
                  • Strong US jobs data tempered expectations of a Fed rate cut.

                  India – Early Indicators

                  • GIFT Nifty signals a muted start for Indian markets.

                  Stock Market Thursday

                  Market Wrap, Thursday
                  Nifty finally cracked the 26,200 mark, its first visit since September 2024, riding high on Nvidia’s blockbuster earnings and glowing Q4 outlook. Sensex joined the party too, climbing 446 points to 85,632, while Nifty closed just shy of the milestone at 26,192.

                  Midcaps and smallcaps played shy, ending slightly lower, but Nifty Bank stole the spotlight with yet another record high at 59,440.

                  Sectors were split: autos, capital goods, and energy inched up, while consumer durables and PSU banks slipped.
                  Top performers included Eicher Motors, Bajaj twins, RIL, and Tech Mahindra, while Asian Paints, Titan, and HCL Tech cooled off.

                  (With Input)

                  (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
                  First published on: Nov 21, 2025 9:17 AM IST
                  QUICK LINKS