Home > India > The Shocking Reality Of Students’ Suicide: Why More Young People Are Taking The Extreme Step –  Warning Signs, Causes And Prevention

The Shocking Reality Of Students’ Suicide: Why More Young People Are Taking The Extreme Step –  Warning Signs, Causes And Prevention

Youth suicide is a growing crisis globally and in India, driven by mental health issues, academic pressure, social isolation, and family stress. Awareness, early intervention, and support networks are crucial to save lives.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 20, 2025 16:37:27 IST

Understanding Youth Suicide: A Growing Crisis

Suicide among children, teens, and young adults isn’t just a headline, it’s a heartbreaking reality that has quietly taken hold over the years, claiming the lives of too many bright minds. The age group of 18 to 28 is particularly vulnerable, navigating a rollercoaster of life phases, school, college, exams, career pressure, personal setbacks, and heartbreaks.

These pressures, often overwhelming and poorly managed, push many to the edge, making this group the most reported in suicide statistics.

In India, certain cities have even earned grim reputations; at one point, Kota was dubbed the “suicide capital” of the country, where countless students, crushed under intense academic pressure and lack of proper guidance, attempted to end their lives over exams or broken dreams. It’s a toxic cocktail of mental health struggles, social isolation, and emotional pain that often goes unnoticed until tragedy strikes.

What Is The Shocking Truth Behind?

These young souls silently scream for help, their everyday world turning into a stormy battlefield. This rising tide of youth suicide isn’t just numbers, it’s a desperate call for awareness, conversation, and immediate action to save lives before another story becomes a tragedy.

Suicide: A Global And Indian Wake-Up Call

Did you know that over 720,000 people die by suicide globally every year? Yeah, this data is not just age-limited, but it covers the global number of it.

Now shockingly, this is 1.1% of all deaths that happen due to all the reasons, including health and all, each one a story cut tragically short.

Shockingly, for 15–29-year-olds, it’s the third leading cause of death. Digging down, men are twice as likely as women to take this irreversible step. And let us all be honest, these numbers are likely even higher, thanks to stigma, legal issues, and misreported cases.

Coming to India, the picture is equally alarming and the country is running on the edge about it. Over 171,000 suicides were officially recorded in 2022, which means roughly 470 lives lost every day. Young adults aged 18–45, students, daily wage workers, and farmers are especially at risk. Family disputes, mental health struggles, and marriage-related stress top the list of triggers.

So, what can we do? Talk, listen, and act. Notice the signs, ask the tough questions, and be the lifeline someone desperately needs. Every conversation counts, it could save a life.

Recently In India, a 16 year old boy from a private school in Delhi committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon by jumping off the Rajendra Place Metro station. The boy had written a note in which he had mentioned several of his teachers and had accused them of ‘prolonged mental harassment’, claiming that the constant scolding and emotional abuse had become intolerable. His father confirmed this by saying that his son had complained to him about the school staff being very strict and hurting him emotionally over small issues.

A Note That Shows the Silent Agony of a Child

When sixteen-year-old Shourya Patil left his school in Delhi in his uniform and went straight to a metro station, he killed himself, leaving behind a heart-wrenching suicide note that showed a year of alleged humiliation and mental persecution. Shourya, a Class 10 student of St Columba’s School, wrote that he was laughed at by teachers, had his tears dismissed, and was even threatened with expulsion. This was capped with a blow when he fell during dance practice and was publicly reprimanded, being told to “cry as much as you like, I do not care.”

In his note, Shourya apologised to his parents and brother repeatedly, blaming three of his teachers and urging measures to be taken so that no other child would go through what he endured. He even asked that his body organs be donated. His father affirms that Shourya had been complaining for months, but the school reportedly brushed it off as simply an inability to focus.

His last words reveal a system that had failed him long before he was set on that stage.

Why Suicides Happen And Why They’re Increasing?

According to Dr. Shreya Srivastava, when it comes to youth suicide, there’s no single villain, it’s usually a storm of factors colliding. Think of it like emotional traffic jam: mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder pile up, while family fights, breakups, exam stress, and bullying add even more chaos.

Social isolation, identity struggles, and easy access to lethal means turn this jam into a dangerous gridlock. Most young people silently scream for help, but the world often misses the signals. Spotting the signs early, listening without judgment, and offering support can literally save lives.

Let’s break it down:

  • Mental Health Disorders: Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, or substance use, basically, your brain throwing a dramatic tantrum, making hope feel like a distant dream.
  • Stressful Life Events: Family fights, breakups, death of a loved one, exams, or relentless bullying (yes, even online trolls count). Life can feel like an extreme obstacle course.
  • Parental & Academic Pressure: “Top the class or top the tears?” Sometimes expectations feel heavier than backpacks.
  • Social Isolation & Lack of Support: Feeling invisible in a world full of notifications.
  • Exposure to Trauma/Violence: Past abuse or neglect leaves scars that aren’t just skin-deep.
  • Media & Copycat Effects: Seeing another’s tragedy can strangely tip vulnerable minds toward imitation.
  • Access to Lethal Means: Easy access to guns, meds, or sharp objects, dangerous tools in young hands.
  • Impulsivity: Kids act first, think later, which can make fleeting thoughts deadly.
  • Identity Struggles: Battling gender or sexual orientation issues in an unsupportive environment can feel like fighting alone in a storm.

Warning Signs Of Youth Suicide: What to Watch For

Signs and Symptoms
Immediate Warning Signs (require urgent action) – Talking or writing about wanting to die or kill oneself
– Searching for methods or gathering lethal means
– Expressing hopelessness, feeling trapped, or being a burden
– Saying goodbye or giving away prized possessions
– Sudden calmness after a long period of depression
Other Concerning Signs – Withdrawal from friends, family, and activities
– Changes in eating or sleeping habits
– Extreme mood swings, irritability, or agitation
– Reckless or self-destructive behaviors
– Frequent physical complaints (stomachaches, headaches)
– Decline in schoolwork or interest in school
– Increased use of alcohol or drugs

Remedies And Prevention Strategies: Saving Young Lives with Care and Wit

Immediate Action:

  • Take It Seriously: No, it’s not “just attention”, listen up and act.

  • Call for Help: Dial emergency services or reach out to crisis hotlines pronto.

  • Lock It Down: Secure firearms, meds, and anything that could be misused.

Long-Term Remedies:

  • Talk Openly: Create a safe zone where kids can spill their feelings, no judgment allowed.

  • Professional Help: Therapy (think CBT) and carefully monitored meds can work wonders.

  • Build Support Networks: Family, friends, mentors, make sure they’re surrounded by allies.

  • Promote Coping Skills: Teach problem-solving, conflict resolution, and resilience like a superhero training camp.

  • School & Community Programs: Mental health campaigns, teacher training, and awareness programs, spot warning signs before it’s too late.

QUICK LINKS