A 16 year old boy from a private school in Delhi committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon by jumping off the Rajendra Place Metro station. The boy had written a note in which he had mentioned several of his teachers and had accused them of ‘prolonged mental harassment’, claiming that the constant scolding and emotional abuse had become intolerable. His father confirmed this by saying that his son had complained to him about the school staff being very strict and hurting him emotionally over small issues.

‘Please Donate My Organs’ Delhi Schoolboy Dies By Suicide, Leaves Behind Note

His parents said that they were afraid of taking stronger actions because the boy’s Class 10 board exams were only a few months away and the school had a say in his internal assessment marks. On the day of the incident, the boy had remained at school for a drama club session, but after an incident of falling, the teacher’s harsh rebuke and public humiliation, he was very upset. The father said that the teacher told the boy he was ‘overacting’ when he was crying, which was very unempathetic.

The boy wrote in his note that he was feeling very sorry for his family and that he was going to his mother, brother, and father and apologizing for hurting them. He also made a very touching request, ‘Give my organs to those in need,’ he wrote, and his hope was that by donating his body, he would be able to save someone else. He also wanted to ensure that his teachers would be held accountable and encouraged taking actions against them so that ‘no other kid’ would go through the same thing. The authorities claim that they are now investigating the boy’s accusations of bullying.

