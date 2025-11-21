Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, JSW Energy, Adani Ports, TCS, Hyundai, Nestlé, Godrej And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Fun Friday, The Last Trading Day Of The Week

Global Cues Drag Indian Markets

The Indian equity markets are eyeing a cautious start today, reflecting weak signals from global peers. GIFT Nifty futures hinted at a lower open early morning, trading 66 points down at 26,154.50. But markets are nothing if not unpredictable, stay tuned!

Asia-Pacific in Red

Markets in the Asia-Pacific opened sharply lower, tracking Wall Street’s overnight flip from gains to losses. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.57% as October’s core inflation surged, raising interest rate speculations. South Korea’s Kospi plunged 4.09%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.3%. Tech giant SoftBank tumbled over 10%, spooking investors.

US Market Volatility Continues

Wall Street wasn’t kind either. Nasdaq hit its lowest since September 11, dropping 2.2%, while S&P 500 and Dow slipped 1.6% and 0.8%, respectively. Mixed US jobs data and fading hopes for a Fed rate cut kept nerves on edge.

Mid-Morning Twist!

By 8:27 AM, GIFT Nifty clawed back, rising 52 points to 26,205, a small reminder: the market loves a plot twist!

Stocks To Watch Today

Energy & Utilities

Reliance Industries (RIL): Stopped importing Russian crude oil into Jamnagar SEZ refinery from Nov 20.

JSW Energy: Approved as holding company of KSK Mahanadi Power; Raigarh Champa Rail Infrastructure resolution plan approved, subject to NCLT approval.

Hyundai Motor India: Invested ₹21.46 crore as second tranche in FPEL TN Wind Farm; total stake now 26.49%, aggregate investment ₹38.05 crore.

Adani Ports & SEZ: CRISIL reaffirms AAA/Stable rating for bank facilities & NCDs; CP rating reaffirmed at A1+.

IT & Technology

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Enters strategic partnership with TPG for AI data centers via HyperVault; total investment commitment up to ₹18,000 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: Agreement with BIBA Fashion to provide Zaggle Zoyer Platform.

Consumer & FMCG

Nestlé India: Appoints Mandeep Chhatwal as Additional (Non-Executive) Director from Jan 1, 2026, pending shareholder approval.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Alkem Laboratories: Launches DSS probiotic blend in India for gut health.

Financial Services

360 ONE WAM: Approves incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary for fund management in GIFT City.

AWL Agri Business: Promoter Adani Commodities may sell up to 7% stake via block deals (₹2,501 crore floor price ₹275/share).

Max Financial Services: Max Ventures may sell up to 0.46% stake via block deals (₹270 crore floor price ₹1,675.5/share).

Real Estate & Construction

Godrej Properties: Godrej Skyline Developers acquires land at Mauza Takli, Nagpur for ₹115.71 crore.

Garuda Construction & Engineering: Shanti Lal Gaggar appointed COO, effective Nov 20.

Bulk Deals

Gujarat Pipavav Port: Causeway Emerging Markets Fund buys 25.77 lakh shares (~0.53%) at ₹177.55/share.

Fairchem Organics: 360 ONE Special Opportunities Fund – Series 7 sells 80,655 shares (~0.6%) at ₹696.74/share.

Ex-Dividend Stocks

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp, IL&FS Investment Managers, Manba Finance, M Lakhamsi Industries, Mobavenue AI Tech, MRF, Info Edge (India), Oil India, Panchsheel Organics, Polyplex Corp, QGO Finance, Sonata Software, Spice Islands Industries, Supra Pacific Financial Services, Xtglobal Infotech, Acceleratebs India, Bhatia Communications & Retail, Career Point Edutech, Gabriel India.

