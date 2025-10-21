LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Keep It Steady On Muhurat Trading 2025 Day- Here Are The Highlights

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Keep It Steady On Muhurat Trading 2025 Day- Here Are The Highlights

Muhurat Trading 2025 | Stock Market Today: On October 21, during Muhurat Trading, Sensex and Nifty remained flat near 25,900, while mid and smallcap indices outperformed, gaining 0.3% and 1% respectively, with all sectors ending in green.

STOCK MARKET Closing
STOCK MARKET Closing

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 21, 2025 15:07:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Keep It Steady On Muhurat Trading 2025 Day- Here Are The Highlights

Muhurat Trading 2025 | Stock Market Today: Market Ends In Green, Sensex And Nifty Hold Tight

On October 21, the markets celebrated Muhurat Trading with a steady hand, Sensex and Nifty barely moved, keeping investors on their toes around the 25,900 mark. While the big players in Nifty played a mixed game, the mid and smallcaps decided to party a little harder.

Top Nifty winners? Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Infosys, and M&M flexed their muscles, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Max Healthcare, and Asian Paints took a small step back.

Sector-wise, it was a green day across the board, metal, media, power, telecom, and healthcare all added a neat 0.5%. Meanwhile, the BSE midcap index climbed 0.3%, and smallcaps really showed their sparkle with a 1% gain.

So, while the big guns stayed calm, the smaller players quietly stole the spotlight, proof that sometimes, the real fireworks happen off-center!

Muhurat Trading 2025 | Stock Market Today: Muhurat Trading Top Gainers And Losers

Top Gainer

  • Tata Motors: ₹402.85 (+0.79%)
  • Axis Bank: ₹1,235.75 (+0.78%)
  • Mahindra and Mahindra: ₹3,621.80 (+0.66%)
  • HDFC Bank: ₹1,009.00 (+0.57%)
  • Tata Steel: ₹172.70 (+0.47%)

Top Losers 

  • ICICI Bank: ₹1,390.90 (−3.19%)
  • Mahindra and Mahindra: ₹3,598.10 (−1.38%)
  • Power Grid Corporation of India: ₹287.80 (−0.64%)
  • Hindustan Unilever: ₹2,592.95 (−0.45%)
  • Nestle India: ₹1,285.00 (−0.31%)

Muhurat Trading 2025 | Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Closing

  • Sensex closed at 84,426.34, up by 63 points (+0.07%)
  • Nifty 50 settled at 25,868.60, rising 25 points (+0.10%)

Stock Market Today: Market Performance Highlights – October 21

  • Indices closed higher:

    • BSE Sensex rose 62.97 points (0.07%) to 84,426.34

    • Nifty 50 gained 25.45 points (0.10%) to 25,868.60

  • Broader markets outperformed:

    • Nifty Midcap 100 up 0.33%

    • Nifty Smallcap 100 up 0.7%, boosting overall rally

  • Sectoral performance:

    • Leading sectors: IT, Metals, Auto, Pharma showed strong gains

    • Lagging sector: Bank Nifty slipped slightly by 0.04%

  • Commodities declined:

    • MCX Gold dropped ₹271 (0.21%) to ₹1,28,000 per 10 grams

    • MCX Silver fell ₹327 (0.22%) to ₹1,50,000 per kg

  • Session timing shifted:

    • Muhurat trading held in the afternoon (1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.) for the first time in decades, instead of the traditional evening slot

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 21: Check City-wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Other Cities on Govardhan Puja 2025

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 2:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Diwali 2025Muhurat Trading 2025stock market today

RELATED News

Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 21: Check City-wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Other Cities on Govardhan Puja 2025

IPO Rush Fireworks: How India Lit Up The Markets Between Diwali 2024 And October 2025

US government shutdown delays Unilever's Magnum ice cream spin-off

Analysis-US-Australia rare earths deal is a start but won't shake China dominance any time soon

Analysis-China's consumer subsidy scheme needs a rethink

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Prashant Kishor Gets Miffed During Interview, Refuses To Reveal Educational Details, Here’s What Happened Next

IND vs AUS ODIs: Virat Kohli’s ODI Record In Adelaide Oval

Do your lungs a favour and take a deep breath

UPDATE 2-Japan's next finance minister could unsettle yen bears

Who Was K Aravind? Ola Techie’s Suicide Case Gets Murkier As Bhavish Aggarwal Booked

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Keep It Steady On Muhurat Trading 2025 Day- Here Are The Highlights

Thamma Teaser: Aneet Padda Replaces Kiara Advani As Shakti Shalini, Fans Recall ‘Saiyaara’ Magic

RG Kar Case: Body Of Convict Sanjay Roy’s Niece Found From Cupboard In Kolkata Home

BRIEF-Mowi’S Acquisition Of Nova Sea Is Approved

BCCI Confirms Rishabh Pant’s Return, India’s Dynamic Keeper Ready For Action

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Keep It Steady On Muhurat Trading 2025 Day- Here Are The Highlights

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Keep It Steady On Muhurat Trading 2025 Day- Here Are The Highlights

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Keep It Steady On Muhurat Trading 2025 Day- Here Are The Highlights
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Keep It Steady On Muhurat Trading 2025 Day- Here Are The Highlights
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Keep It Steady On Muhurat Trading 2025 Day- Here Are The Highlights
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Keep It Steady On Muhurat Trading 2025 Day- Here Are The Highlights
QUICK LINKS