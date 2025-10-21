Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Keep It Steady On Muhurat Trading 2025 Day- Here Are The Highlights

Muhurat Trading 2025 | Stock Market Today: Market Ends In Green, Sensex And Nifty Hold Tight
On October 21, the markets celebrated Muhurat Trading with a steady hand, Sensex and Nifty barely moved, keeping investors on their toes around the 25,900 mark. While the big players in Nifty played a mixed game, the mid and smallcaps decided to party a little harder.
Top Nifty winners? Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Infosys, and M&M flexed their muscles, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Max Healthcare, and Asian Paints took a small step back.
Sector-wise, it was a green day across the board, metal, media, power, telecom, and healthcare all added a neat 0.5%. Meanwhile, the BSE midcap index climbed 0.3%, and smallcaps really showed their sparkle with a 1% gain.
So, while the big guns stayed calm, the smaller players quietly stole the spotlight, proof that sometimes, the real fireworks happen off-center!
Muhurat Trading 2025 | Stock Market Today: Muhurat Trading Top Gainers And Losers
Top Gainer
- Tata Motors: ₹402.85 (+0.79%)
- Axis Bank: ₹1,235.75 (+0.78%)
- Mahindra and Mahindra: ₹3,621.80 (+0.66%)
- HDFC Bank: ₹1,009.00 (+0.57%)
- Tata Steel: ₹172.70 (+0.47%)
Top Losers
- ICICI Bank: ₹1,390.90 (−3.19%)
- Mahindra and Mahindra: ₹3,598.10 (−1.38%)
- Power Grid Corporation of India: ₹287.80 (−0.64%)
- Hindustan Unilever: ₹2,592.95 (−0.45%)
- Nestle India: ₹1,285.00 (−0.31%)
Muhurat Trading 2025 | Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Closing
- Sensex closed at 84,426.34, up by 63 points (+0.07%)
- Nifty 50 settled at 25,868.60, rising 25 points (+0.10%)
Stock Market Today: Market Performance Highlights – October 21
-
Indices closed higher:
-
BSE Sensex rose 62.97 points (0.07%) to 84,426.34
-
Nifty 50 gained 25.45 points (0.10%) to 25,868.60
-
-
Broader markets outperformed:
-
Nifty Midcap 100 up 0.33%
-
Nifty Smallcap 100 up 0.7%, boosting overall rally
-
-
Sectoral performance:
-
Leading sectors: IT, Metals, Auto, Pharma showed strong gains
-
Lagging sector: Bank Nifty slipped slightly by 0.04%
-
-
Commodities declined:
-
MCX Gold dropped ₹271 (0.21%) to ₹1,28,000 per 10 grams
-
MCX Silver fell ₹327 (0.22%) to ₹1,50,000 per kg
-
-
Session timing shifted:
-
Muhurat trading held in the afternoon (1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.) for the first time in decades, instead of the traditional evening slot
-
(With Inputs)
