Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Keep It Steady On Muhurat Trading 2025 Day- Here Are The Highlights

Muhurat Trading 2025 | Stock Market Today: Market Ends In Green, Sensex And Nifty Hold Tight

On October 21, the markets celebrated Muhurat Trading with a steady hand, Sensex and Nifty barely moved, keeping investors on their toes around the 25,900 mark. While the big players in Nifty played a mixed game, the mid and smallcaps decided to party a little harder.

Top Nifty winners? Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Infosys, and M&M flexed their muscles, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Max Healthcare, and Asian Paints took a small step back.

Sector-wise, it was a green day across the board, metal, media, power, telecom, and healthcare all added a neat 0.5%. Meanwhile, the BSE midcap index climbed 0.3%, and smallcaps really showed their sparkle with a 1% gain.

So, while the big guns stayed calm, the smaller players quietly stole the spotlight, proof that sometimes, the real fireworks happen off-center!

Muhurat Trading 2025 | Stock Market Today: Muhurat Trading Top Gainers And Losers

Top Gainer

Tata Motors : ₹402.85 (+0.79%)

: ₹402.85 (+0.79%) Axis Bank : ₹1,235.75 (+0.78%)

: ₹1,235.75 (+0.78%) Mahindra and Mahindra : ₹3,621.80 (+0.66%)

: ₹3,621.80 (+0.66%) HDFC Bank : ₹1,009.00 (+0.57%)

: ₹1,009.00 (+0.57%) Tata Steel: ₹172.70 (+0.47%)

Top Losers

ICICI Bank : ₹1,390.90 (−3.19%)

: ₹1,390.90 (−3.19%) Mahindra and Mahindra : ₹3,598.10 (−1.38%)

: ₹3,598.10 (−1.38%) Power Grid Corporation of India : ₹287.80 (−0.64%)

: ₹287.80 (−0.64%) Hindustan Unilever : ₹2,592.95 (−0.45%)

: ₹2,592.95 (−0.45%) Nestle India: ₹1,285.00 (−0.31%)

Muhurat Trading 2025 | Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Closing

Sensex closed at 84,426.34 , up by 63 points (+0.07%)

, up by 63 points (+0.07%) Nifty 50 settled at 25,868.60, rising 25 points (+0.10%)

Stock Market Today: Market Performance Highlights – October 21

Indices closed higher: BSE Sensex rose 62.97 points (0.07%) to 84,426.34 Nifty 50 gained 25.45 points (0.10%) to 25,868.60

Broader markets outperformed: Nifty Midcap 100 up 0.33% Nifty Smallcap 100 up 0.7%, boosting overall rally

Sectoral performance: Leading sectors: IT, Metals, Auto, Pharma showed strong gains Lagging sector: Bank Nifty slipped slightly by 0.04%

Commodities declined: MCX Gold dropped ₹271 (0.21%) to ₹1,28,000 per 10 grams MCX Silver fell ₹327 (0.22%) to ₹1,50,000 per kg

Session timing shifted: Muhurat trading held in the afternoon (1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.) for the first time in decades, instead of the traditional evening slot



