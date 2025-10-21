Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 21: Check City-wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Other Cities on Govardhan Puja 2025

Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 21: With Diwali 2025 being celebrated across India on both October 20 and 21, gold prices in India witnessed an upward movement. The festive demand, coupled with increased buying by investors and jewelers during the auspicious period, pushed prices higher. Get the latest prices for 24K, 22K, and 18K across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and more cities.
Gold Price Today in India
Check 24K, 22K, 18K gold prices in India per gram on October 21, 2025, in the table below:
- 24K Gold Rate: Rs 13,277
- 22K Gold Rate: Rs 12,170
- 18K Gold Rate: Rs 9,958
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 gram)
|
City
|
24K Today
|
22K Today
|
18K Today
|
Chennai
|
₹13,288
|
₹12,180
|
₹10,060
|
Mumbai
|
₹13,277
|
₹12,170
|
₹9,958
|
Delhi
|
₹13,292
|
₹12,185
|
₹9,973
|
Kolkata
|
₹13,277
|
₹12,170
|
₹9,958
|
Bangalore
|
₹13,277
|
₹12,170
|
₹9,958
|
Hyderabad
|
₹13,277
|
₹12,170
|
₹9,958
|
Kerala
|
₹13,277
|
₹12,170
|
₹9,958
|
Pune
|
₹13,277
|
₹12,170
|
₹9,958
|
Vadodara
|
₹13,282
|
₹12,175
|
₹9,963
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹13,282
|
₹12,175
|
₹9,963
Silver Price Today in Major India Cities
Check Silver prices today in India on October 21, 2025, in the major Indian cities.
|
City
|
10 gram
|
100 gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹1,880
|
₹18,800
|
₹1,88,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,700
|
₹17,000
|
₹1,70,000
|
Delhi
|
₹1,700
|
₹17,000
|
₹1,70,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,700
|
₹17,000
|
₹1,70,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹1,780
|
₹17,800
|
₹1,78,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,880
|
₹18,800
|
₹1,88,000
|
Kerala
|
₹1,880
|
₹18,800
|
₹1,88,000
|
Pune
|
₹1,700
|
₹17,000
|
₹1,70,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹1,700
|
₹17,000
|
₹1,70,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,700
|
₹17,000
|
₹1,70,000
Note: Gold and Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.