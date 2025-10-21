Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 21: Check City-wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Other Cities on Govardhan Puja 2025

Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 21: With Diwali 2025 being celebrated across India on both October 20 and 21, gold prices in India witnessed an upward movement. The festive demand, coupled with increased buying by investors and jewelers during the auspicious period, pushed prices higher. Get the latest prices for 24K, 22K, and 18K across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and more cities.

Gold Price Today in India

Check 24K, 22K, 18K gold prices in India per gram on October 21, 2025, in the table below:

24K Gold Rate: Rs 13,277

22K Gold Rate: Rs 12,170

18K Gold Rate: Rs 9,958

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹13,288 ₹12,180 ₹10,060 Mumbai ₹13,277 ₹12,170 ₹9,958 Delhi ₹13,292 ₹12,185 ₹9,973 Kolkata ₹13,277 ₹12,170 ₹9,958 Bangalore ₹13,277 ₹12,170 ₹9,958 Hyderabad ₹13,277 ₹12,170 ₹9,958 Kerala ₹13,277 ₹12,170 ₹9,958 Pune ₹13,277 ₹12,170 ₹9,958 Vadodara ₹13,282 ₹12,175 ₹9,963 Ahmedabad ₹13,282 ₹12,175 ₹9,963

Silver Price Today in Major India Cities

Check Silver prices today in India on October 21, 2025, in the major Indian cities.

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000 Mumbai ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Delhi ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Kolkata ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Bangalore ₹1,780 ₹17,800 ₹1,78,000 Hyderabad ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000 Kerala ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000 Pune ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Vadodara ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000

Note: Gold and Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.