Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 21: Check City-wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Other Cities on Govardhan Puja 2025

Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 21: With Diwali 2025 being celebrated across India on both October 20 and 21, gold prices in India witnessed an upward movement. Get the latest prices for 24K, 22K, and 18K across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and more cities.

Gold and Silver Rate Today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and Silver Rate Today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published: October 21, 2025 14:58:49 IST

Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 21: With Diwali 2025 being celebrated across India on both October 20 and 21, gold prices in India witnessed an upward movement. The festive demand, coupled with increased buying by investors and jewelers during the auspicious period, pushed prices higher. Get the latest prices for 24K, 22K, and 18K across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and more cities. 

Gold Price Today in India 

Check 24K, 22K, 18K gold prices in India per gram on October 21, 2025, in the table below: 

  • 24K Gold Rate: Rs 13,277
  • 22K Gold Rate: Rs 12,170
  • 18K Gold Rate: Rs 9,958

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 gram) 

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹13,288

₹12,180

₹10,060

Mumbai

₹13,277

₹12,170

₹9,958

Delhi

₹13,292

₹12,185

₹9,973

Kolkata

₹13,277

₹12,170

₹9,958

Bangalore

₹13,277

₹12,170

₹9,958

Hyderabad

₹13,277

₹12,170

₹9,958

Kerala

₹13,277

₹12,170

₹9,958

Pune

₹13,277

₹12,170

₹9,958

Vadodara

₹13,282

₹12,175

₹9,963

Ahmedabad

₹13,282

₹12,175

₹9,963

Silver Price Today in Major India Cities 

Check Silver prices today in India on October 21, 2025, in the major Indian cities. 

City

10 gram

100 gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹1,880

₹18,800

₹1,88,000

Mumbai

₹1,700

₹17,000

₹1,70,000

Delhi

₹1,700

₹17,000

₹1,70,000

Kolkata

₹1,700

₹17,000

₹1,70,000

Bangalore

₹1,780

₹17,800

₹1,78,000

Hyderabad

₹1,880

₹18,800

₹1,88,000

Kerala

₹1,880

₹18,800

₹1,88,000

Pune

₹1,700

₹17,000

₹1,70,000

Vadodara

₹1,700

₹17,000

₹1,70,000

Ahmedabad

₹1,700

₹17,000

₹1,70,000

 

Note: Gold and Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

