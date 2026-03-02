Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Dalal Street in Turmoil- Sensex Plunges Over 1,000, Nifty Below 24,900 Points Amid US‑Iran Tensions, Crude Surge; Intraday Recovery Offers Hope

Stock market Today | Closing Bell: Indian Stock Market Tanks Amid US-Iran Tensions- Chaos on Dalal Street!
tensions triggered panic across global financial markets. The Sensex dropped more than 1,000 points, while the Nifty 50 fell below 24,900, resulting in a significant decline in benchmark indices.
Geopolitical uncertainty was the primary driver of the market downturn, with reports of conflict in the Middle East creating a global risk-off sentiment. The broad-based sell-off affected multiple sectors, including automotive, oil, and information technology, while defense stocks recorded relative gains amid rising regional tensions.
The situation was further exacerbated by surging crude oil prices and elevated market volatility, which heightened concerns about inflation and corporate margins. Analysts caution that the correction reflects temporary market reactions to geopolitical developments rather than indicating a permanent economic downturn.
Stock Market Today At Closing
-
NIFTY 50 – Closing Value: 24,865.70 | Point Change: -312.95 | Percentage Change: -1.24%
-
SENSEX – Closing Value: 80,238.85 | Point Change: -1,048.34 | Percentage Change: -1.29%
