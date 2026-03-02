Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Dalal Street in Turmoil- Sensex Plunges Over 1,000, Nifty Below 24,900 Points Amid US‑Iran Tensions, Crude Surge; Intraday Recovery Offers Hope

Stock market Today | Closing Bell: Indian Stock Market Tanks Amid US-Iran Tensions- Chaos on Dalal Street!

tensions triggered panic across global financial markets. The Sensex dropped more than 1,000 points, while the Nifty 50 fell below 24,900, resulting in a significant decline in benchmark indices.

Geopolitical uncertainty was the primary driver of the market downturn, with reports of conflict in the Middle East creating a global risk-off sentiment. The broad-based sell-off affected multiple sectors, including automotive, oil, and information technology, while defense stocks recorded relative gains amid rising regional tensions.

The situation was further exacerbated by surging crude oil prices and elevated market volatility, which heightened concerns about inflation and corporate margins. Analysts caution that the correction reflects temporary market reactions to geopolitical developments rather than indicating a permanent economic downturn.

Stock Market Today At Closing

NIFTY 50 – Closing Value: 24,865.70 | Point Change: -312.95 | Percentage Change: -1.24%

SENSEX – Closing Value: 80,238.85 | Point Change: -1,048.34 | Percentage Change: -1.29%

The Indian stock market ended sharply lower on 2 March 2026, with Nifty 50 at 24,865 and Sensex at 80,238, amid US-Iran tensions, heightened volatility, and widespread sectoral declines.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise Sectoral Performance Defence, Metal & Healthcare – Only sectors closing in green.

Aviation – IndiGo among top losers.

Engineering & Infrastructure – L&T fell 5% with 37% order book exposure to West Asia.

Automobile – Maruti Suzuki and M&M saw declines; M&M down 2% due to Japan agri-machinery exit.

Ports & Logistics – Adani Ports closed lower.

FMCG / Food Exports – KRBL and LT Foods fell up to 5% amid rice export concerns.

Electrical / Cable – RR Kabel dropped 2%, 13–14% exposure to West Asia.

Jewellery / Retail – Kalyan Jewellers down over 2%, 12% revenue from West Asia. Market Breadth Strongly in favour of declines; NSE Advance-Decline ratio at 1:5 Top Gainers In Stock Market Today Bharat Electronics (BEL): +1.01%

ONGC: +0.80%

Sun Pharma: +0.63%

Bharti Airtel: +0.16%

Hindalco: +0.10% Top Losers In Stock Market Today Larsen & Toubro (L&T): -6.67%

IndiGo (InterGlobe): -5.33%

Adani Ports: -5.52%

Jio Financial Services: -4.13%

Asian Paints: -3.71% Rupee Movement Before Stock Market Ended Rupee Ends: ₹91.47/$ against Friday’s close of ₹90.98/$ Intraday Stock Market Recovery Today – Bounce Back Amid Turbulence The benchmark indices showed an unexpected recovery after reaching their mid-afternoon lows, proving that the market can operate like a theatrical performance. Investors who bought stocks at discounted prices behaved cautiously after early-day declines triggered by Iran–US tensions, which led to a stock market downturn. The Sensex dropped 941.03 points, a decrease of 1.16%, reaching 80,346.16 at 3:20 pm, while the Nifty lost 268.75 points, a 1.07% decline, closing at 24,909.90. Despite the losses, the market maintained its strength. Market breadth showed 705 advancing shares, 3,333 declining shares, and 120 unchanged shares, demonstrating that some stocks follow their own paths during market turbulence. The Sensex recovered 900 points from its afternoon low, while the Nifty reclaimed the 24,900 level after dropping to 24,614. This session reminded investors that panic can strike suddenly, but opportunities often remain hidden until the right moment arises. (With Inputs) Also Read: Global Stock Market Crash Ahead: Investors On the Brink! Dalal Street Slumps, Already Bankrupt Pakistan In Even Darker Red, Wall Street Tumbles Amid Iran–US–Israel War Shockwaves