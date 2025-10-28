Stock Market Today Updates: Nifty PSU Bank Jumps On FDI Buzz As Government-RBI Talks Hint At 49% Cap; SBI And Union Bank Lead The Rally

Stock Market Today: Nifty PSU Bank Surges 1.4% On FDI Buzz

Nifty PSU Bank Index kicked off the week with a strong rally, climbing 1.4% after reports suggested that the government might open the doors wider for foreign investors.

What Is The Buzz About? A potential hike in the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit for state-owned banks, from the current 20% all the way up to 49%.

The news sent PSU banking stocks on a high, with the index touching an intraday peak of 8,118.95. Traders cheered the move, seeing it as a major step toward boosting capital inflows and bringing public sector banks closer to their private counterparts in investor appeal.

Stock Market Today: State-Owned Banks Shine