Wall Street Wobbles, Dow Jones Slumps As Middle East Tensions Push Investors on Edge; Safe-Havens Soar, Crude Rockets, All This Amid Dip Buying And Recovery Hopes

Stock Market Today: Wall Street Dips Amid Middle East Tensions: Are You Watching the Market Shake?
The stock market experienced anxiety on Monday as investors prepared for an extended Middle Eastern conflict, which followed US and Israeli attacks on Iran that resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader. The stock market began with instability and continued to decline throughout the day, which caused traders to experience anxiety.
-
Dow Jones: Fell 355.68 points (0.73%) to 48,622.24
-
S&P 500: Dropped 40.14 points (0.58%) to 6,838.74
-
Nasdaq Composite: Down 139.42 points (0.61%) to 22,528.79
