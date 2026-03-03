Wall Street Wobbles, Dow Jones Slumps As Middle East Tensions Push Investors on Edge; Safe-Havens Soar, Crude Rockets, All This Amid Dip Buying And Recovery Hopes

Global precious metals experienced significant price changes because of increasing geopolitical conflicts. Gold prices increased after BRIC countries decreased their dollar asset holdings to purchase gold as a secure investment.

Spot gold increased by 2% to reach $5,384.41 per ounce, while US gold futures climbed 2.9% to reach $5,397.40 per ounce. Other metals showed price decreases, with spot silver decreasing by 0.6% to reach $93.23 per ounce, platinum dropping 1.7% to reach $2,324.40, and palladium falling 1.1% to reach $1,767.00 per ounce.

The trends show that investors become more cautious in the market while they choose to protect themselves against potential losses during times of geopolitical conflict.