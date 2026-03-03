LIVE TV
Home > Business > Wall Street Wobbles, Dow Jones Slumps As Middle East Tensions Push Investors on Edge; Safe-Havens Soar, Crude Rockets, All This Amid Dip Buying And Recovery Hopes

Stock Market: Wall Street dips sharply as Middle East tensions escalate following US–Israel strikes on Iran. Safe-havens rally, airlines fall, crude and metals surge, highlighting global market volatility and energy supply risks.

US Stock Market
US Stock Market

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 3, 2026 02:43:08 IST

Stock Market Today: Wall Street Dips Amid Middle East Tensions: Are You Watching the Market Shake?

The stock market experienced anxiety on Monday as investors prepared for an extended Middle Eastern conflict, which followed US and Israeli attacks on Iran that resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader. The stock market began with instability and continued to decline throughout the day, which caused traders to experience anxiety.

Early trading showed steep losses-Dow -183.5, S&P 500 -54.5, Nasdaq -346.1. Are you watching your portfolio? Market turbulence isn’t just numbers-it’s a live reminder that global events impact investments.

Stock Market Reactions Amid Middle East Tensions: Safe-Havens, Sector Shifts, and Crude Surge

  • Safe-Haven Assets Rally:

    • Gold prices climbed sharply as investors sought security.

    • US Treasuries gained amid market uncertainty.

    • US dollar strengthened against major currencies.

  • Sectoral Market Impact:

    • Travel & Airlines: United Airlines (-5.5%), American Airlines (-6.7%), Delta (-3.9%), Norwegian Cruise Line (-11.3%)

    • Energy: Exxon Mobil (+2.2%), Occidental Petroleum (+2.3%)

    • Defense: Lockheed Martin (+4.3%), RTX (+3.8%), Kratos Defense (+11%)

    • Airline and travel stocks fell due to airspace closures; defense and energy shares rose on geopolitical risk and rising fuel prices.

  • Crude Oil Surge:

    • Brent North Sea Crude +8.8% at $79.30/barrel

    • WTI +7.8% at $72.26/barrel

    • Rising oil price uncertainty may influence broader market sentiment.

Gold And Metal Prices Rally Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Global precious metals experienced significant price changes because of increasing geopolitical conflicts. Gold prices increased after BRIC countries decreased their dollar asset holdings to purchase gold as a secure investment.

Spot gold increased by 2% to reach $5,384.41 per ounce, while US gold futures climbed 2.9% to reach $5,397.40 per ounce. Other metals showed price decreases, with spot silver decreasing by 0.6% to reach $93.23 per ounce, platinum dropping 1.7% to reach $2,324.40, and palladium falling 1.1% to reach $1,767.00 per ounce.

The trends show that investors become more cautious in the market while they choose to protect themselves against potential losses during times of geopolitical conflict.

Geopolitical Developments Affect Markets- Regional Conflict Ripples Through Global Energy And Trade

The Middle East conflict has increased from rocket attacks and military responses to a point where it now disrupts international financial markets. The Iranian government has launched missile and drone attacks across the Gulf in response to US–Israel airstrikes that resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader. Explosions have occurred in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, which shows the widespread nature of the unrest.

Security problems have caused tankers to reduce their speed or change their shipping routes, creating interruptions in shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway that handles approximately 20 % of global oil shipments and crucial LNG transport.

The combination of ongoing geopolitical conflicts and market instability creates risks for energy markets and international supply chains, resulting in higher expenses for customers and businesses worldwide as traders need to understand new dangers related to essential goods and transportation systems.

(With Inputs FRom Reuters)

Also Read: Qatar LNG Shutdown Sparks Energy Shock: Gas Prices Soar 50% Amid US–Israel–Iran War, Global Markets Scramble as World’s Largest Export Plant Halts

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 2:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

